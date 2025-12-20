Nick Saban Makes Alabama’s Stance Crystal Clear on Kalen DeBoer But With One Big Caveat

The coaching carousel never stops, especially when you’re just hours away from making your first SEC playoff appearance. Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer’s name has been floating all around Ann Arbor while the Tide prep for their biggest game of the season against the Oklahoma Sooners. Some folks believe it’s all fugazy, while others think it’s only a matter of time. The GOAT of college football, Nick Saban, had to step in and put an end to it, but not without a little twist.

“Kalen DeBoer has the total and complete support of the University of Alabama,” Nick Saban said on College GameDay. “They want him to be the coach at Alabama.” He even tossed in a sarcastic jab, adding, “Maybe they can get him at Michigan, I don’t know.” Saban also mentioned that Michigan is a top-five job in the country, which only fueled the rumor mill even more (per Alabama insider Mike Rodak).

Saban, the legend who retired back in January of last year, personally picked DeBoer for his replacement. While he’s generally been in DeBoer’s corner, he’s also honest about this big shoes DeBoer is trying to fill.

The expectation at Bama has always been national title or bust. There’s no such thing as moral victories in Tuscaloosa. Now, with NIL changing the landscape and the playing field becoming more level, it’s harder than ever for Alabama to stay top dog. But Bama fans haven’t lowered the bar one inch.

DeBoer, for his part, has tried to squash all the talk. He put out a public statement through the school’s booster group where he flat-out said he’s “fully committed to this program” and isn’t interested in talking to any other team about a job. Still, it hasn’t stopped the speculation, especially after Sherrone Moore got fired for his off-field theatrics.

Obviously, folks started connecting dots, especially since DeBoer’s former team, Washington, lost the 2023 national championship to Michigan. It’s obvious that Kalen DeBoer, with Michigan’s resources, would be a regular playoff contender and could even win a national title.

But given DeBoer’s firm commitment, it’s safe to say, he’s not looking elsewhere to coach unless Alabama somehow gets bounced from the playoffs today by the Sooners. The ESPN analyst dropped his two cents on this.

The Sooners game might decide Kalen DeBoer’s future at Bama

The craziest part about this game is that the result might actually determine where Kalen DeBoer’s next paycheck’s coming from. According to insiders like Pete Thamel:

“Sources tell me that Michigan officials remain convicted that they want to attempt to hire Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer. The result of tonight’s game is going to factor heavily into that pursuit. As an Alabama loss would make the logistics of attempting to hire DeBoer much more tenable.” (Mike Rodak)

If Bama were to lose tonight, it would make it much easier for Michigan to try to lure him away. Especially if Alabama’s front office starts viewing him as a flop.

At the same time, Alabama knows Michigan is interested. So Alabama officials are working hard to keep DeBoer, if he wins, by trying to sign him to a new contract. If you look at today’s game, Alabama might have the better roster and offense. But the wind is favoring the Oklahoma Sooners, especially since they are at home at Gaylord Stadium.

The Sooners are 6–1 at home this season, and they already handled Bama in the regular season. It’s going to be another close game.

Vegas is giving Oklahoma a slight edge as a 1.5-point favorite, which means it could come down to field goals. The over/under for the game is set at a remarkably low 40.5 points. That tells you oddsmakers are expecting a classic, grind-it-out defensive battle rather than a high-scoring shootout, all thanks to Sooners’ defense.

Within the next four hours, we’ll have a better idea about Kalen DeBoer’s future.