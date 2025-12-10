Nick Saban, Pat McAfee Dodge College GameDay Doubts to Set New Milestones

Thirty-seven years in, and College GameDay is still spinning the block with new records. Since kickstarting in ’87, the show has been a record machine. But the 2025 season rewrote the record book in multiple lanes, which feels extra sweet after GameDay had to catch side-eye from its own squad- Nick Saban and Pat McAfee.

“The ’25 @CollegeGameDay reg. season was one for the record books!” tweeted ESPN PR on December 9. “🏈 Most-watched season on record 🏈 Finished w/2.7M avg. viewers, up 22% YoY 🏈 Top 9 most-watched reg. season shows EVER 🏈 Demo gains YoY: women (+34%) & P2-17 (+39%) 🏈 Week 15: 2.3M viewers at @SEC Champ.”

According to ESPN, College GameDay is having itself a moment-2.7 million viewers on average, a 22% boost from a year ago. The SEC Championship hit in Atlanta reeled in 2.3 million, marking the show’s No. 2 all-time viewing haul for conference championship weekend.

The last three years of College GameDay have been nothing but record-smashing- 2.2 million viewers in 2024, topping the old 2.1 million mark from 2022. But 2025? It just took the bar higher. These are not the only records for this season.

It’s a double win for ESPN, too. They just closed the books on a historic college football regular season, posting their best average viewership since 2011. Across ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU, games pulled 2.2 million viewers on average, a 16% jump from last year.

But it came with its own share of doubts and roadblocks. The GOAT of college football, Saban, turned into a magnet for controversies. Both Kalen DeBoer and Kirby Smart pulled up to the College GameDay set to break down the Georgia Bulldogs- Alabama Crimson Tide showdown.

But things got spicy when Saban tossed Smart a question that had ESPN scrambling to mute him after the profanity started flying.

“So Kirby, I wanted to ask you, what are the critical factors going to be in the game? And I know all the [expletive] that I taught you,” said the College GameDay host. “Don’t give up explosive plays, turnovers, all that. So after all that [expletive], tell me what really is a factor in this game.”

Not just this. After the final 12-team Playoff field dropped in December 2025, Saban took aim at the selection process. He claimed on College GameDay that Tulane Green Wave and James Madison Dukes, the top Group of Five champs, were judged on a different curve than Power Five teams like Notre Dame Fighting Irish, which missed the cut.

Saban insisted the Irish deserved a spot, but fans and many analysts pushed back, calling his take “classless” and proof of favoritism toward the power programs. Besides the GOAT, McAfee, too, was not sold on the idea of making a comeback to the desk.

ESPN College GameDay doubts ft. Pat McAfee and other controversies

As his rookie GameDay season was winding down, McAfee clapped back at a not-so-flattering viewer poll. He also dropped a cryptic “we’ll see what the future holds” tweet that had people wondering if he would even be back. By the end of December, however, he made it official that he was coming back to join Rece Davis, Saban, and others on the GameDay desk.

McAfee sparked instant chaos on College GameDay in Salt Lake City, ripping off his shirt mere minutes into the broadcast. The crew was live on set to preview the Big 12 showdown between No. 17 Cincinnati and No. 24 Utah. College GameDay’s roller coaster ride continued in the 2025 season.

Week 11 delivered high-stakes matchups nationwide, but the spotlight briefly shifted to ESPN’s pregame coverage. McAfee’s X livestream of College GameDay suddenly crashed due to internet issues at ESPN’s ThunderDome studio, even though the ESPN App feed stayed live.

Fans using the X stream weren’t so lucky, and frustration flared quickly, especially with the show missing from YouTube TV for the second week in a row.

James Madison fans had already emptied their wallets for the Washington State game after JMU Sports News wrongly teased a Harrisonburg visit, sending ticket prices to $300. When GameDay announced the true location, JMU supporters were devastated. The outlet owned up to the botched report, calling it “an embarrassing mistake.”

Despite the controversies, ESPN College GameDay kept powering forward and breaking records. After Week 4, the show posted its second-most-watched regular-season episode ever for the third week in a row. The season also carried extra emotion as the crew said goodbye to their legend, Lee Corso.