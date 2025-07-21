Nick Saban’s Alabama Return Faces $170M Roadblock as NFL Destination Tipped, Per Colin Cowherd

It hasn’t even been a full year since Nick Saban passed the torch to Kalen DeBoer in Tuscaloosa. But now? That torch is flickering. Alabama fans are side-eyeing a 9–4 season, no Playoff, and suddenly whispering the unthinkable: is the GOAT really done? Last Monday, ESPN’s Greg McElroy dropped a nugget: someone “very much in the know” thinks Nick Saban might low-key not be done just yet. The GOAT skipped out on the 2025 SEC kickoff, but his name was everywhere—coaches, reporters, everybody was throwing out theories. Even though his daughter, Kristen Saban Setas, shut it all down quickly. Still, Colin Cowherd says an NFL return’s not out of the question—but an Alabama comeback? That’s looking like a $170 million long shot.

Nick Saban walked away in January 2024 with 11 SEC titles, 7 national championships, and the crown of the winningest coach in college football history. He didn’t leave with a limp. He left on top—but tired. Mentally, emotionally, competitively. He said it plainly: the game was changing, and he was out. NIL chaos, transfer portal whiplash, players flipping teams like NBA stars? That’s not the game he built dynasties in. And folks close to him confirmed it—except now, they’re not so sure.

On July 19, FOX Sports’ Colin Cowherd hopped onto The Herd with a calculator & assumptions. Colin started off singing McElroy’s praises—“really smart, works hard, sensational analyst”—before pivoting to the money talk. However, if Saban’s coming back to coach Alabama, somebody’s gotta cut a big fat check. Like, massive. According to Cowherd, Alabama would need to shell out $70 million just to buy out Kalen DeBoer. Add a $100 million six-year Saban deal? That’s a $170 million roadblock standing between Tuscaloosa and their favorite son.

But Cowherd wasn’t sold on the fairytale Tuscaloosa return: “The idea that Alabama, who is struggling to raise $15 million a year in NIL, could buy out Kalen for $70 million and then bring Nick back on a $100 million, six-year deal? They don’t have close to that money,” Cowherd said. And he’s not wrong. While Alabama’s collective, Yeah Alabama, scrapes together around $15.9 million annually, they’re getting lapped by schools with deeper pockets and fatter boosters. Programs like Texas and USC are making it rain. Meanwhile, Greg Byrne, the athletic director, has practically begged donors for more cash. DeBoer even joked publicly that Alabama feels “broke” by modern NIL standards.

According to Cowherd: “Nick—he’s not going to college, because nobody’s buying out their coaches anymore. Nick’s not coming back for $12 million over two years. Nick’s coming back, ‘I want four years guaranteed. I want $13 million per year.’ That’s $52 million minimum. Then you’ve got to buy out your coach. It’s not happening.” It is likely Saban’s not pulling a Brady and returning on a discount. If he comes back, he wants the bag. The full bag. And in the current landscape, that just isn’t happening in college football. Not even for the King.

So, if Alabama can’t pony up the cash, what’s next? According to Colin Cowherd, don’t sleep on the NFL. Yeah, Saban’s Miami Dolphins stint in the early 2000s was, well, mid at best. But the league’s a different beast now. And Nick? He might be eyeing one very specific sideline.

Colin Cowherd tips potential NFL landing spot for Nick Saban

Cowherd pointed out that Saban might follow the Jim Harbaugh playbook: find an owner willing to spend, pair with a solid QB, and build a staff that doesn’t come cheap. That’s what Harbaugh did with the Chargers. The Spanos family, long roasted for being tightwads, finally opened the vault. They paid Justin Herbert, brought in Jesse Minter and Greg Roman, and built a sparkling new facility in El Segundo. Suddenly, that “cheap” label? Dead and buried.

“They’re spending money,” Cowherd said of the Chargers. “That’s an unfair criticism now. I thought it was fair until about three, four years ago.” And now, enter Saban. NFL teams need more than just strategy. They need sizzle. And Colin thinks Cleveland’s got both the need and the itch: “I think Saban looks around—and I’ll throw this at you—Jimmy Haslam loves publicity. The Browns are probably the worst team in the league. Arch Manning goes to Cleveland. Manning’s there. Saban’s there. He coached in Cleveland before. They would be the most interesting team in the league. You’d give him a five-year—what’s $15 million times five? $75 million deal. Yeah, I think Nick would do it.” Cowherd pitched.

Nick Saban knows how unpredictable college ball has become. But the NFL, with the right ownership, still offers something coaches crave: power. No boosters. No high school handlers. Just a headset and a game plan.

As for Manning? The hype is real, but the timeline’s fuzzy. At SEC Media Days, he played coy about the 2026 Draft. “I’m really just focused on this year and getting better each day,” Arch said, with the slickness of a media vet. Truth is, he’s only started two games. 2025 will be his first full ride. But the moment he shows NFL readiness, he’ll be near the top of every draft board, whether it’s 2026 or 2027.

That Week 1 clash against Ohio State? Could be Arch’s coming-out party. Eventually, he’s heading to the NFL. And with Haslam’s cash, Saban’s pride, and Arch’s bloodline? That’s franchise turnover, hopefully. So yeah, the idea of Nick Saban coming back doesn’t sound as wild as it did last January. College? Probably not. But the NFL? With the right check and the right QB? Maybe—at least according to Colin Cowherd.