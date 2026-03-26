Nick Saban’s Daughter Makes Vulnerable Confession to Her Extended Family

Nick Saban might always be Alabama royalty, but his daughter Kristen Saban, too, has found her own fans. By dropping her Game Day fits and rooting for Alabama even after Nick’s retirement, she has created her own circle on social media. With her extended family of 101k followers on Instagram, Kristen felt safe to share her vulnerable side.

On March 25, she shared a video capturing herself in a beautiful floral dress, and for the music she chose Loving Life Again by Ella Langley. It’s in the caption of the video that she poured her heart out.

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“This time two years ago, I thought life was burned to the ground. I didn’t recognize myself. I didn’t love her anymore. I stopped taking care of her. But I rebuilt her anyway. Piece by piece into someone I’m proud of. Someone that childhood Kristen would look up to. And now….I’m loving life again 🤍,” wrote Nick’s daughter.

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Well, we don’t know the exact reason behind Kristen’s tough time two years back. However, during the past two years, Nick’s daughter went through a low phase when her self-esteem had hit rock bottom. She shared about gaining a lot of weight after pregnancy.

Imago Credits: Instagram Kristen

“I was at a weight that I was incredibly unhappy with and unhealthy with at that. I tried almost everything to lose weight, especially after having a baby, and it wasn’t working,” Nick’s daughter once wrote in an Instagram story.

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If we scroll through Kristen’s Instagram account, the video she posted in the story now made it to her account on May 12, 2024, from her vacation to Jupiter, Florida.

“Permanently unbothered,” read the caption of the original post.

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It was the same time when a former contestant from the popular TV show Bachelorette, James Taylor, made an Instagram post hinting at a romantic angle brewing between the two. It did not go well, since Nick’s daughter was still married. However, there was no further information about the relationship moving forward.

Two years on, that video still carries weight. Kristen sharing it again speaks volumes about how it affected her and the journey she has taken to rise above it. Was it easy? No. During this healing process, she faced significant challenges. In November 2024, Nick’s daughter lost her pet, Gunner, who meant everything to her.

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“I had to say goodbye to my first baby yesterday after 14 years of the most magical companionship,” Kristen wrote in an emotional post after Gunner passed away.

But currently, Nick’s daughter has gotten over that tough chapter and is living her life to the fullest. Her Instagram is proof.

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Nick Saban’s daughter gives a glimpse of her life lately

Kristen’s latest reel on Instagram is a collection of the best moments from her life lately. The video starts with Nick’s daughter posing in her kitchen and recording herself. In the next clip, she soft-launched her present partner, kissing him. Then there are clips of lunches with her girlfriends, a snap of a bowl full of pasta, and it continues.

While managing time out for herself, Nick’s daughter ensures to spend time with her son, James. On January 31, she posted a clip where she was sitting by her son’s bedside and helping him read a bedtime story. However, in the midst of journaling her life for her online fam, now and then Kristen ensures to celebrate Nick’s milestones.

For instance, in January this year, ESPN announced a new 6-episode ESPN Original Series, Saban. The show highlighted the GOAT’s life and career as one of the legendary head coaches in college football.

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“Circling back to say how freaking excited I am for this,” wrote Kristen in the comment section of the ESPN post.

That’s how Kristen Saban keeps it all the way real with her online fam, dropping a reminder that tough phases don’t last forever.