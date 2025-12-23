Nick Saban Says Miss Terry Has Changed After $1B Dream Realization

Essentials Inside The Story Miss Terry develops an uncharacteristic interest

Miss Terry has always been Nick Saban’s rock. But after 54 years, even the GOAT admits his wife has changed. The credit goes to the Nashville Predators. Since Nick became a minority owner, Miss Terry has gone full superfan mode, with the ex-Alabama Crimson Tide head coach joking that hockey has officially rewritten the playbook at home.

“To be honest, Ms. Terry has never asked me, like, who won a game,” said the former Alabama Crimson Tide head coach in his latest presser on December 22. “Last night I was looking at scores, and she asked me who won the Predators game.”

Miss Terry has long been Nick’s ultimate fit evaluator, and eventually, she decided retirement was the right move. Throughout Alabama’s dynasty run, she was the Tide’s secret weapon on the recruiting trail, closing families and locking in mothers like five-star commits. But the rise of ‘pay-for-play’ culture didn’t align with her vision of the program.

While Nick was at Kent State and Terry was in West Virginia, they kept their love alive with daily letters. One Christmas break, they decided enough was enough; they didn’t want to be apart. Just 20 and 19, they tied the knot on December 18, 1971, in Fairmont, West Virginia. So this year marked Nick and Terry’s 54th anniversary.

So Nick had to do something grand. This time it was indeed special. Nick Saban traded the gridiron for the ice rink. Following his January 2024 retirement from Alabama, the GOAT now holds a minority ownership in the Nashville Predators via Dream Sports Ventures LLC, announced on December 16.

But why hockey? Saban has spent time at Predators games, visited the team during rookie camp in June, and shared his blueprint for success with the players.

“I’m no expert in hockey, so don’t look at me like I’m going to make some huge impact coaching around here because that’s not going to happen,” Nick kept things straight. “But I do have a pretty good idea of what it takes to have successful organizations.”

Looks like Saban’s influence is rubbing off in Nashville. Just a month ago, after an 8-3 shellacking by the Florida Panthers on November 24, the Predators sat at the bottom of the NHL standings, struggling through an anemic offense with only six wins in 22 games.

Back then, their race to the playoffs looked unthinkable. Now? Nashville has won seven of 10, including back-to-back home wins over the Rangers and Maple Leafs. A playoff run suddenly feels within reach.

Perfect timing for a motivational lift. Nick’s all-in, brimming with passion. After all, seven months later, his lifelong goal is checked off.

Nick Saban’s dream comes true after months

Since hanging up his Alabama whistle, Nick has thrived as a broadcaster on ESPN’s College GameDay and the NFL Draft, while also diving into business. He and Joe Agresti now own 10 Tennessee car dealerships under Dream Motor Group.

Back in April, Saban and Agresti’s Dream Motor Group raked in a staggering $2.2 billion in revenue. Riding that wave, they brought on former Mercedes-Benz USA CEO Steve Cannon and began exploring sports investments. After a long wait, they finally ticked it off the wishlist with the $1.6 billion worth Predators franchise.

“My success probably was more about helping people be successful,” Nick assured. “If we can get everybody in this organization playing like a champion, we might have a chance to win a championship. That’s something I’ll always try to promote with our players and the people in our organization.”

As this move must be Terry Saban-approved, the couple is also making strides beyond business adventures. Nick Saban’s namesake charity, Nick’s Kids, honored 70 West Alabama teachers at its December 3 Teacher Excellence Awards Luncheon at the Tuscaloosa River Walk.

Time to watch the GOAT score points at home, exploring a new sport, and stepping into a fresh role.