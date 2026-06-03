Nick Saban to Testify Against His Employer Before Senate Committee in Major Twist

Nick Saban still works at Alabama in an advisory role with an office inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. This puts his upcoming testimony for the new ‘Protect College Sports Act’ at odds with his old conference, the SEC.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

According to Michael Casagrande of Aldotcom, Nick Saban is headed to Washington to testify directly in front of the U.S. Senate Commerce Committee to explain the need for such federal legislation. The SEC, along with the Big Ten, have come out in opposition of it.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Tuesday evening, the two conferences put out a joint statement on the social media platform, X, which explained in complicated terms full of legal jargon, why the two biggest conferences in the sport do not agree with this act.

“The bill leaves critical issues unresolved. It does not meaningfully preempt the patchwork of state laws or provide the protections needed to make and enforce consistent rules… It also shifts ongoing rulemaking to Congress, limiting the ability to adapt quickly as the landscape evolves. Rather than reducing litigation, the bill likely expands it without offering clear alternatives for dispute resolution.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In simple terms, the SEC and Big Ten believe the bill gives too much power to politicians in Washington. They argue that it does not properly replace the confusing mix of NIL laws across different states. Instead of resolving legal chaos, the conferences believe the current wording will expand future litigation without offering clear avenues for dispute resolution. They also worry that putting Congress in charge of future rule changes will make it much harder for college sports to adjust as things continue to change.

The conferences are also unhappy because the bill attempts to change the multi-billion-dollar House settlement framework. The SEC and Big Ten claim that the bill could rewrite those rules and create financial loopholes that might actually leave athletes with smaller revenue-sharing payments than expected.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now imagine how awkward this is for Saban. Even though he is retired and no longer a full-time employee, he still serves as an advisor to the University of Alabama.

ADVERTISEMENT

By going to Washington and supporting this bill, Saban is publicly taking a position against his own conference leadership and his longtime ally, SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. It gets even stranger because the bill would limit some of the SEC’s power and financial advantages, which could help rival conferences like the ACC and Big 12.

The very reason Saban backs the bill is because he believes the current college sports system has become too much of a “pay-for-play” business. Needless to say, players can switch schools easily and receive huge NIL deals, making recruiting feel more like free agency than college sports.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Protect College Sports Act, introduced by Senators Ted Cruz and Maria Cantwell, aims to put more rules around transfers and attempt to end this chaos once and for all.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, there is another major reason why the SEC is fighting this bill so strongly: it directly limits the conference’s future power.

No More Super League?

Hidden inside the bill’s text is a strict anti-consolidation rule that legally bans conferences from expanding further. Section 206 of this bill attempts to stop any conference making more than $1 billion a year, like the SEC and Big Ten, from merging or creating their own “Super League.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The bill also allows conferences like the ACC and Big 12 to team up and sell their TV rights together. That could help them make more money and reduce the financial advantage the SEC and Big Ten currently have.

All of this has created an interesting situation. Saban is publicly supporting a bill that many leaders in his own conference do not like. While the ACC and Big 12 have praised the proposal for making college sports more balanced, the SEC believes the bill could hurt its future power and influence.

Fascinating to see how Saban would present himself tomorrow, and how his testimony will impact the future of this legislation.