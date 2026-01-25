Nick Saban’s Daughter Forced to Question Her Life Decisions During High-Risk Netflix Special

Not everybody’s built for climbing extreme heights, and Alabama’s former first daughter, Kristen Saban, found that out in real time earlier today. She was left dumbfounded and regretted her career choices when she witnessed Alex Hannod’s another legendary climb on Netflix special.

On January 24, Kristen Saban took to her IG story with her live reaction to Netflix’s Skyscraper Live, which showed Alex Honnold officially conquering the urban world by free soloing Taipei 101 in Taiwan.

That had Kristin Saban question her life decisions:

“This is live on Netflix. This is Alex Honnold. He’s widely, famously known for being the first person ever to free solo the face of El Capitan…Now he’s climbing this world’s second tallest building in Taiwan..Okay, last thing about this. This is the second tallest building in the world, and he is almost there. He Oh, my God. What? What am I doing with my life? Honestly, nothing compared to this guy. It’s only taken him, like almost an hour and a half. We are all losers.” Kristen lauded.

Fair enough. Not going to lie, this was a legendary feat because the 1,667-foot building was once the world’s tallest and is still one of the most iconic structures on the planet. Alex did the whole thing without any ropes, harnesses, or safety nets, reaching the very top in about just 1 hour and 32 minutes.

This climb was actually a roller coaster from the get-go. Alex used the building’s metal trim and ornamental edges as handholds, even stopping at one point to wave at fans watching through the office windows. He had to deal with some greasy spots on the metal and even paused on a ledge to clean his shoes so he wouldn’t slip. Because the building is so big and the weather was tricky, Netflix actually had to delay the event by a day to make sure the surface was dry enough for him to grip.

Since it was a live broadcast, Netflix used a 10-second delay just in case of an emergency, and they brought in experts like NASA’s Mark Rober and WWE’s Seth Rollins to explain the science and the stress of it all. Once Alex finally touched the spire at the top, he took a selfie and used a safety rope to get back down to a balcony where his wife was waiting. He’s now the first person to ever “free solo” this heck of a skyscraper.

Frankly, this is one of his many legends. His most famous moment was in 2017 when he climbed a giant, 3,000-foot rock wall in Yosemite called El Capitan (the one Kristen was referring to on IG stories) without any ropes, which was turned into the famous movie Free Solo.

As for Kristen Saban, her reaction was valid. Who in the right mind would pull stunts like this? That said, make no mistake, Kirsten is a legit climber in her world of business.

The legend of Kristen Saban

Kristen Saban (now Kristen Saban Setas) stays busy as a top board member in their family’s charity, the Nick’s Kids Foundation. She officially joined the foundation full-time in 2020 and serves on its Board of Directors. In this role, she helps manage the organization’s mission of supporting children, students, and teachers across Alabama, continuing the philanthropic legacy her parents started decades ago.

Outside of her non-profit work, Kristen has built a solid professional background in marketing and event planning. Over the years, she has held roles like the Marketing Director for Mercedes-Benz of Birmingham and worked for the Bruno Event Team, which handles major sports event planning. She also spent time early in her career working with the Tennessee Titans and the Creative Artists Agency (CAA).

Nowadays, she’s also a big-time social media influencer with over 100k followers. She uses her platform to share a mix of lifestyle content like with her son, James, and OG behind-the-scenes of Nick around the house.