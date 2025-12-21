Nick Saban’s Daughter & Grandson Embrace Holiday Spirits After Personal Announcement in the Family

The holiday bells are ringing loudly in Tuscaloosa. Christmas hit different this year for the Alabama Crimson Tide after they punched their ticket to the College Football Playoff by crashing Oklahoma’s party. Kristen Saban wasn’t staying inside. She stepped out, enjoying with her best companion, her son, James, soaking in the holiday vibes.

“Christmas magic ✨🎅🏼🎄🚂,” Kristen made a post on Instagram on December 20, paired with a couple of pictures of her son.

One of the pictures is a selfie of the mother-son duo in all smiles. While Kristen was holding a glass of hot chocolate, little James’s hands were filled with an Elf on the Shelf doll, a glass of hot chocolate, and a candy cane.

Kristen also captured Santa Claus and Mrs Claus greeting the kids in a train. It’s believed to be one of Alabama’s most magical holiday traditions, the North Pole Express at the Heart of Dixie Railroad Museum in Calera. The train glides through the darkness toward a glowing North Pole as a storyteller spins a Christmas tale, and carols hum in the background.

Once the lights appear, Santa, Mrs. Claus, and the elves climb aboard, greeting passengers and posing for photos. The mother-son duo could not fight the urge to click a group picture with the Claus couple. The mother even took her son out on a night drive to show the Christmas light decorations.

Yes, James is still a toddler who, like any other child, waits for this time all year long. However, at only five, Nick’s grandson has already shown an interest in sports.

Earlier, we saw Kristen’s son spending time on the golf course with granddad. On another occasion, James’ mother had shown a heavy interest in his pursuing football. No brownie points for guessing, belonging from Tuscaloosa, and being GOAT Nick’s grandson, James was presumed to pursue football.

One of Kristen’s Instagram stories from last year struck a relatable, tongue-in-cheek note, subtly nodding to the big dreams already swirling around her son and the coaching legend’s grandson. The reel she shared showed two girls locked in hustle mode, headsets on, files in hand, bringing the joke home.

The humorous caption read, “Us in 10 years after we both have boys so we can raise the next NFL QB/TE duo.” To it, Kristen added her personal touch, “Is this my future? Yep.”

But looks like as James grows by a year, the little one has developed a deep interest in the baseball sport. During the Alabama vs. the LSU Tigers face-off, Kristen was found chatting with the Los Angeles Dodgers manager, Dave Roberts.

“Told him James wore his @shoheiohtani jersey two days in a row last week to school to celebrate the win… and he’s ready to play some ball in a few years 🧢⚾ such a cool moment with a legend @dodgers,” the proud mother later wrote on Instagram.

For now, Kristen clearly isn’t sweating her toddler’s future. Instead, she and her little one leaned fully into the Christmas spirit after wrapping up a family celebration.

Kristen Saban’s touching tribute to her parents’ special day

On December 18, Kristen marked a heartwarming milestone for her parents. Nick Saban and Miss Terry celebrated 54 years together. Their daughter honored the moment by sharing photos that captured five decades of love and partnership.

“54 years of love, commitment, and being truly blessed. Happy Anniversary to the two who show us what forever looks like,” Kristen wrote for the caption.

Nick has long praised his wife as far more than a spouse. He often calls her his professional partner throughout his coaching career. He’s also credited her guidance during interviews.

Together, Kristen’s parents launched Nick’s Kids Foundation in 1998 in honor of the late Nick Saban Sr., with a mission to raise awareness and resources for deserving organizations across Alabama and beyond.

And we know how Nick did not exaggerate. Terry has a big heart.

“I went over to their house. I said, ‘Dang, Ms. Terry, boy, this ham good.’ Say, ‘You cook this?’ She said, ‘Oh, no, sweetie, we cater,’” former Alabama star Terrion Arnold shared a Thanksgiving memory.

At 74, Nick Saban is still full of surprises. The former Alabama head coach reportedly stunned his wife, Terry, and daughter Kristen once again, this time by purchasing a minority stake in the NHL’s Nashville Predators. Thus, this holiday season has extra sparkle for the Saban family.