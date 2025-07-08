Nick Saban’s Role in Alabama Recruiting Gets Cleared with Bold Patrick Mahomes Analogy

Since announcing his retirement in January 2024, Nick Saban has become more myth than man. Mentioned in the same breath as coaching legends like Pete Carroll, his name is still synonymous with winning, discipline, and NFL-ready development. But in this new era of Alabama Crimson Tide football, under the stewardship of second-year head coach Kalen DeBoer, one question keeps popping up: How involved is Saban in Alabama’s recruiting now that he’s officially stepped away?

By On3’s count suggests Kalen DeBoer is doing just fine on the trail, thank you very much. Alabama already has five 5-star recruits locked in for the 2026 cycle—up from three in 2025 and four in 2024. And the numbers say progress, not regression. But during a recent episode of McElroy and Cubelic “In The Morning”, a listener named Justin Pace tweeted a question that’s been on the minds of many Tide fans: “How much do you guys think Saban is still involved with recruits? Isn’t that a huge factor?”

Cole Cubelic responded bluntly: “I’d be lying to you if I told you I had any idea.” His co-host Greg McElroy chimed in, “I don’t think that’s a factor.” Cubelic continued with a haymaker of an analogy: “That’s like saying, ‘How much do you think Patrick Mahomes has to do with Texas Tech’s new recruiting success?’… You’re not playing for the guy. He’s not going to be there. He’s not going to be talking to you. He’s not coaching you.” McElroy added that Saban’s true influence isn’t in phone calls or visits but in the winning machine he built over two decades.

“His influence is felt, but that’s because of what was done over the course of the last two decades… That is a really good tagline. Where legends are made.” Still, it’s hard to ignore that aura. Take fresh five-star LB Xavier Griffin, for example. The Gainesville (Ga.) standout committed to Alabama on June 29 after meeting Nick Saban during his recruitment—a detail that had some speculating the old coach still had pull. Not so fast, said Griffin’s mother, Jay Clay. In a pointed X post, she set the record straight: “Let me make this clear for @zay_social recruitment when it comes to Alabama. Makes me mad to hear @KalenDeBoer can’t recruit because our coach and his staff did a great job! I met Saban once, but he is not the one who offered or talked to us at any point.”

And to be fair, there’s no shame in chasing ghosts when those ghosts built a dynasty. Saban’s final full class in 2023 featured seven 5-stars and closed as the nation’s No. 1 recruiting haul. That kind of consistency doesn’t evaporate overnight. But Alabama’s recent push proves they’re more than just the House that Nick Saban Built. DeBoer’s challenge wasn’t just following a legend—it was proving that Alabama’s mystique doesn’t retire with a coach.

So is Saban still recruiting? Not really. Is he still influencing? Absolutely.

Roll Tide recruiting still rolls after Nick Saban has gone

For now, the Tide keeps on rolling—but under new management, every wave draws fresh scrutiny. When Nick Saban retired, there was a natural panic ripple across Tuscaloosa and beyond. While the early returns under Kalen DeBoer have been promising—especially on the recruiting trail—some worry the cracks could come fast if the wins don’t.

ESPN’s Paul Finebaum isn’t one of those doubters. On the same podcast, Finebaum was practically glowing about what DeBoer’s done so far. “I think at this moment in time, Kalen DeBoer can do no wrong,” he said. “He is dialing up everything on the recruiting trail.” It’s true—Bama’s 2026 class is already stacked with five 5-stars, and the Tide hasn’t missed a beat when it comes to drawing elite national talent.

Finebaum went on to highlight the culture hold DeBoer has maintained in Year Two: “There’s stability in the program, and that goes back to not losing anyone in the portal. And I really think that helps the momentum… The brand of Alabama remains large. As great as Nick Saban was, and he was, this program lives on.”

But programs don’t live on name alone forever. The blueprint Saban left will carry DeBoer only so far. If results falter, even Alabama’s “brand” could feel the sting. As McElroy said, it’s less about a phone call and more about the legacy he left behind.