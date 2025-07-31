$9 Billion NFL Owner Makes Powerful Donation to HBCUs 1 Year After Investing in 4 Programs

Arthur Blank still remembers his mother’s words. As a family of four growing up in a small one-bedroom apartment in the 1940s in Queens—where his Russian Jewish immigrant parents slept in a pull-out bed in the foyer—financial comforts largely escaped Blank. But what didn’t were these words: “You only pass through once. Make a difference.” It started as a small collection box (called pushke in Judaism), where Blank’s family would collect loose change to help the poorer families living in their neighborhood of Sunnyside. Now, almost eight decades later, that pushke is not a box anymore, but a foundation that’s donated over $1 billion since its inception. And Blank is far from done.

With a staggering $9 billion in net worth, the Atlanta Falcons owner decided he’d give back to his own family on the gridiron. Just last year in August, the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation committed $6.5 million in grants to four historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs), namely Albany State University, Clark Atlanta University, Miles College and Savannah State University. Notably, the invitational grant program was “designed to improve field quality, safety and accessibility for students and local community groups serving youth through football”. Blank’s investment helped eliminate uneven, injury-prone fields and raised the standard for student-athlete safety.

Cut to this year, and the billionaire has turned heads again. Two historic HBCU football teams, Clark Atlanta University and Morehouse College, will take the field with brand-new, high-tech football helmets this fall, thanks to a donation by The Blank Family Foundation, in partnership with the Falcons. The upgraded helmets are yet again designed to prioritize players’ health and student-athletes’ safety.

“Player health and safety is paramount for athletes at all levels of football, and the improvements in the production of football helmets have grown dramatically over the past five years. We are pleased to assist these programs in bolstering the health and safety of their student athletes entering this season,” an executive involved in the matter said.

Why this matters goes beyond the obvious. While Deion Sanders helped bring exposure to HBCU football by joining Jackson State, the real growth depends on consistent, behind-the-scenes investments. The CDC estimates that between 1.6 and 3.8 million athletes suffer concussions annually, with college players particularly vulnerable.

“These helmets represent progress, purpose, and the power of partnership,” Clark Atlanta head coach Teddy Keaton said. “This is more than just new equipment, it’s an investment in the future and safety of our student-athletes.” Morehouse AD Harold Ellis echoed the sentiment: “The new helmets will elevate player health and safety and provide our Maroon Tigers with the highest level of protection.”

The helmet donation may have grabbed the headlines, but for those who’ve followed his track record, it’s just the next chapter in a well-executed drive. The helmets are more than just gear upgrades—they’re a signal. For decades, HBCUs have fought for resources in a system that often overlooks them. But Blank’s latest move says: Not on my watch.