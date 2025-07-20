9th Grader Brysen Wright Was Already Getting Paid Like NFL WR—Viral Catch Proves Why

College football fans might have thought that all they need to focus on this season are the 2026 stars in the making. But turns out that they now need to turn their focus towards the future. Not even the 2027 class. Skipping that, right now, the 2028 class is now the talk of the town. Courtesy? All thanks to the rising 2028 wide receiver star Brysen Wright.

Wright is a high school football player who is heading into his sophomore year at Mandarin High School in Jacksonville, Florida. He will have to wait till the 2028 class to hit the college gridiron. But so what? Wright has all the spotlights on him as he wrangled in another unbelievable touchdown reception at the NFL Flag Championships, on Saturday, July 19.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

It’s hard not to replay Wright’s video from the event. Rivals tweeted the clip on July 19. The caption read, “Elite 2028 WR Brysen Wright takes flight for an absurd touchdown catch at the NFL Flag Championships🤯.” The video has already garnered 75.2K views, and not even 24 hours have passed. This tweet was then re-shared by college football insider Pete Nakos, who came up with more interesting insights about Wright. “Brysen Wright recently signed a five-figure trading card deal that pays the soon-to-be 10th grader a first-round NFL wide receiver rate per autograph. And he’s showing why he’s already viewed as an elite WR recruit,” per Nakos.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The 6-foot-3.5, 210-pounder has been the show stealer of the evening after he rolled out an impressive campaign at Overtime’s OT7.

(This is a developing story…)