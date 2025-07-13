No.1 RB Derrek Cooper Sends Strong Message to SEC Powerhouse Ahead of July 20 Commitment

When it comes to the 2026 recruiting trail, Derrek Cooper is one of the hottest targets who is keeping his suitors on the edge. At 6 feet and 210 pounds, he brings a dangerous mix of speed and strength. Plus, the No.1 running back’s USP lies in his electric burst, sharp field awareness, and hard-nosed running approach. With this, Cooper has already landed comparisons with legends like Ezekiel Elliott and J.K. Dobbins.

Do you remember what Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day said about Cooper? “He’s a special player who fits our culture. His drive, toughness, and football instincts really stand out.” But turns out that the Big Ten program’s luck is not going to favor bringing Cooper to Columbus. It’s an SEC program that got enough hints that the young chap is headed their way.

On July 12, Rivals came up with a big update. It tweeted, “Elite RB Derrek Cooper rocking Georgia gloves at the @CribClassic 🐶.” Just two days back on July 10, the Chaminade-Madonna product revealed his top five schools that will stand a chance to land him. Cooper’s list featured Florida State, Georgia, Miami, Ohio State, and Texas. It was followed by Cooper’s commitment date, which is said to be on July 20. Back in June, he made an official visit to Athens. Well, Cooper has been the prime target for the Bulldogs for over a year now, as they have intensely pursued a top-tier running back. Now that he is spotted wearing the Georgia gloves, it already makes the Bulldogs’ fans lose their sleep. After all, Cooper was once briefly committed to Georgia in June 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Well, it’s interesting to note that Smart’s Georgia has managed to leave a mark on Cooper’s heart. It definitely was not an easy task. After all, the Bulldogs had to divide their attention between Cooper and the other running back hot targets like Savion Hiter, Jae Lamar, and Ezavier Crowell. If Smart’s efforts ever felt low, his words were enough to make up for it and melt Cooper’s heart. “We want you bad. We’re going to do whatever it takes to get you.” Now, the desperation is obvious to lock in Cooper. During his junior season, the young chap had a team-high 124 carries for 905 yards and 13 touchdowns. This was topped up by 9 receptions for 156 yards and a receiving touchdown through the air.

So, he was the main man who propelled the Lions to their fourth consecutive state championship in 2024. When it came to the defense, he came up with 46 tackles, four sacks, three fumble recoveries, and two forced fumbles. Here comes 247Sports Director of Scouting Andrew Ivins ‘ take on Cooper. “Always seems to be spiraling forward with his 6-foot-1, 205-pound frame and will use his core power to bounce off tacklers in tight quarters. Effective on swing/screen passes and has the hands to emerge as more than just a check-down option for a passing attack.” Well, the clarity of the hand gear is something Smart needed at the moment when Cooper’s suitors are leaving no stones unturned to take him into confidence.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Derrek Cooper holds all the cards

Running back is a spot where Day’s Buckeyes performed well when it came to recruiting. Thanks to Carlos Locklyn for doing an excellent job. And maybe Day turns this into a selling point to woo Cooper. After all, Locklyn came off with flying colors for coaching two 1,000+ yard rushers last season en route to a national championship. If Cooper’s high school sounds familiar, that’s because it’s the same high school where Jeremiah Smith made a name for himself. Besides the Buckeyes, the Florida State Seminoles are also making a giant push.

After all, their hunger is more coming fresh off a horrid 2-10 season. And what better way to make a comeback than making the most use of the recruiting trail? So, for a turnaround, the 6’1″ and 200-pound versatile athlete Cooper from Hollywood, Florida, is a weapon they can’t miss out on. After all, the young chap ticks all the boxes needed in a player that transforms the Noles’ offense.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Another pursuer of Derrek Cooper is Steve Sarkisian’s Texas Longhorns. They had hit a slump when it came to their 2026 recruiting class. Sarkisian is now healing the wounds after missing out on four-star Ezavier Crowell and KJ Edwards. But Texas is predicted not to make a big push for Cooper. Why though? Their running back room already looks strong. They have five-star Xavier Filsaime and CJ Baxter, and four-stars Jerrick Gibson and Christian Clark. The countdown’s on—where will Cooper plant his flag?