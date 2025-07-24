No.1 2027 QB Sends Clear Message to Steve Sarkisian Amid Texas Rival Pressure

The 2027 recruiting haul has been a mixed bag of experiences. There are programs that are reining high on the recruiting trail. For instance, Billy Napier opened their 2027 book by locking in 4-star athlete Tramond Collins. On the other hand, Sherrone Moore has wooed Louis Esposito, who is the son of their defensive line coach, Lou Esposito. This is just one side of the coin.

The other side’s picture is not that glowy. For instance, amidst these 2027 recruiting trail wins, Mike Elko’s Texas A&M has lost the commitment of their 2027 4-star wide receiver recruit George Lamons. It’s now time again to put the headlight on someone who has now picked up a lot of buzz on the 2027 recruiting track. That’s none other than Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns. Why though?

Well, Sarkisian is now in the driver’s seat for the top quarterback in the country, Kavian Bryant. The young chap is a rising junior from Palestine, Texas. He had taken his first unofficial trip to Sarkisian’s camp on June 5. And ever since then, things are likely to inch more towards the Longhorns. On July 23, Inside Texas tweeted, “2027 No. 1 QB Kavian Bryant likes Texas👀.” The 6-foot-2, 187-pound multi-sport athlete is only a few weeks away from fall camp, gearing up for the 2025 season. But the college football programs are already gunning for him. After all, he had a breakout season last year.

Sarkisian’s hot target threw for 2442 yards on 120-for-146 passing with 34 TDs and three interceptions last season. Not just this, Bryant also rushed for 709 yards and 11 touchdowns on the way to the second round of the 3A Division I playoffs. And guess what? Sarkisian’s Texas already holds a soft place in the young chap’s heart. Kudos to the head coach and Longhorns’ quarterback coach, AJ Milwee. “It felt good to compete (in Austin), and I had to stand on what I said. I had to prove why I should’ve had that offer. (Sark and Milwee) loved how I was coachable, told me to continue to work on my game, and it’ll pay off. I actually Facetimed with coach Sark yesterday on the phone, and I should be at a few Texas games this fall.” Now, what makes Sarkisian so desperate to lock in Bryant?

If the Longhorns end up landing him, it would mark the second consecutive year Sarkisian pulled in the country’s top-ranked quarterback. For the 2026 class, they already have Dia Bell. But will this be an easy chase? Not at all. Sarkisian got to survive against Texas rivalry to win Bryant’s heart.

Steve Sarkisian is feeling the heat on the 2027 recruiting track.

Bryant shared his take on who his final suitors are: “Texas, Florida State, Texas A&M, SMU, and Texas Tech.” Things are already a bit sensitive for Sarkisian and co. After all, the Longhorns pursued 2026 five-star offensive tackle Felix Ojo highly. However, ultimately lost the Ojo battle to Joey McGuire’s Texas Tech, who signed on a fully guaranteed three-year, $5.1 million contract. So, Sarkisian can’t just afford to lose in the Bryant race. And the Longhorns head coach might already be losing his goodnight’s sleep.

Bryant shared, “Tech has recruited me very well. I’m on the phone once a week with Coach Leftwitch. I feel like I’m a priority because it’s just been constant communication with them. By looking at their offense, it fits my style of play really well.” Right now, McGuire is in a final fight against Oklahoma and Texas A&M in their pursuit to land 2027 offensive tackle recruit Cooper Hackett. But that did not lead them to take a back seat and allow Sarkisian to take the lead in their pursuit of the No.1 2027 quarterback. Now, why should the Longhorns be scared of Texas A&M?

Mike Elko’s program was one of the first two schools, along with Oklahoma State, to have offered Kavian Bryant back in March. Back then, the Aggies offered him in both sports. Bryant’s interest in Texas A&M’s basketball program is a great sign for Bucky McMillan early in his tenure. Not just the in-state rivals. Steve Sarkisian must keep a safe distance from the Florida State Seminoles, too. As the Westwood High product shared, “It was really good visit when we were down there. They have told me a few times that I was their guy. Coach Malzahn told me I would fit in perfectly in his scheme — and compared me to Cam Newton and Bo Nix. Coach Norvell and Coach Tokarz have reached out to me every week since as well.” Let’s see who gets lucky to win Bryant’s trust.