“Not Good Enough”: 2x Natty-Winning QB Sends Stark Message to Kirby Smart and Every SEC Program Before Media Days

The college football season is officially just 6 to 7 weeks away, and the SEC Network crew wants all the smoke. During a pre-season roundtable, the host asked the panel what the absolute biggest headline or “oxygen” of the sport is as we embark on kickoff. Two-time national championship-winning QB Tim Tebow just called the only thing that actually matters: breaking the SEC’s national championship drought.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“This is the SEC. We don’t play for second best,” Tim Tebow said. “Like, we’re kind of like Ricky Bobby. ‘If you ain’t first, you’re last.’ That’s the mentality of the SEC. And for me, it is about getting back to championships. It is about rings in this league because the SEC always says it means more because it really does. It does to the fans. It does to the players. It does to the student body. But it has to be the players this year and the coaches. Second is not good enough. We have to find a way to go from good to great.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The numbers back Tebow’s worry. From 2006 to 2022, SEC teams won 13 of 17 national titles and one SEC team reached the title game every year from 2015 to 2022. Now, for the first time since 1999–2002, the league has missed three straight championship games.

Imago July 17, 2023, Nashville, Tennessee, USA: The South Eastern Conference logo at the SEC Football Media Days in Nashville. Nashville USA – ZUMA 20230717_spo_h237_001 Copyright: xCamdenxHallx

Even Paul Finebaum, a longtime SEC voice, sounded uneasy on the SEC Network. “I can’t believe I’m saying this, can the SEC end this long drought in the national championship game?” he asked. He added that it has been tough watching the Big Ten “rub our nose in it” in recent seasons.

ADVERTISEMENT

Of all the 16 teams, Kirby Smart’s Georgia carries the heaviest burden. The Bulldogs stand as the last SEC team to actually win it all, back in 2022 and 2023. With Smart’s long-term deal and playoff expectations, fans in Athens see this year as proof or doubt.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even the preseason No. 2 Texas Longhorns and Lane Kiffin’s LSU Tigers face scrutiny after reports of heavy spending, with some estimates near $90 million combined.

There is a gap between the league’s talk and the field. SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey calls the SEC the strongest football league, citing TV ratings and NFL Draft picks. But in the playoff, the Big Ten has gone 4–0 against the SEC, and no SEC team has reached the title game since the 2022 season. Fans in SEC towns feel that disconnect.

ADVERTISEMENT

As SEC Media Days kick off at the Marriott in Tampa, every coach and quarterback who takes the stage will face questions about this title drought. With the roster moves made, this is the SEC’s clearest chance to bounce back, or the year the Big Ten’s grip feels permanent.