Not Guilty Marcus Freeman Snaps as Notre Dame HC Reveals Family Stuck in False Case

After four stressful days filled with serious allegations, Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman finally saw the situation turn in his family’s favor. Freeman and his son, Vinny, were cleared in the wrestling coach case, with all charges dropped. The head coach later addressed the ordeal publicly, calling it a moment of hard-earned relief.

“First of all, I wanna thank Notre Dame for their support and immediate response to this matter. I’m grateful for their trust and defense of me even before the video evidence was released. I also want to thank Penn High School administration. The community, and countless others who have reached out to my family,” the head coach said earlier today.

He made it pretty clear that he felt his family was unfairly “dragged through the mud” by media outlets looking for sensational “click-bait headlines” and that he remained “respectful and professional” the entire time. Following a thorough investigation into the matter, which included reviewing video surveillance and witness statements. The St. Joseph’s County Prosecutor’s Office announced that no criminal charges would be filed against him.

The incident took place on January 3, 2026, during the annual Al Smith Wrestling Invitational, a high school tournament hosted at Mishawaka High School in Indiana. Freeman was there supporting his son, Vinny, who was competing for Penn High School.

After Vinny lost his match, an assistant coach from New Prairie High School, Chris Fleeger, allegedly began exchanging words with the Freeman group as they walked off the mat toward the exit. The verbal exchange escalated. Fleeger later filed a police report, accusing Freeman of battery and claiming there was a “two-handed push.

Notre Dame’s side of the story is that Freeman’s son was being “verbally accosted” by this other coach. Marcus and his wife, Joanna, then stepped in to get their son away from the situation. The school emphasized that Marcus Freeman didn’t actually hit anyone. And was just acting like any protective parent would in that situation.

The St. Joseph’s County Prosecutor’s Office looked into everything. They checked out the police reports, talked to people who saw what happened. The authorities watched video footage of the incident. Ultimately, they decided no crime had been committed. They mentioned a little physical contact might have happened accidentally in the commotion. But it wasn’t a forceful or intentional push that would count as a crime.

Freeman expressed frustration that because he’s a public figure, his children have to deal with intense scrutiny. He thanked the reporters he felt were fair and professional in their coverage.

But just as the dust settled on the legal matter, another familiar storyline resurfaced almost immediately

Marcus Freeman puts an end to the NFL rumor mill

Notre Dame head football coach Marcus Freeman has officially put a stop to all the recent rumors linking him to NFL jobs. Especially with Ravens and Steelers gig opening. He made it crystal clear during a press conference this week that he’s staying right where he is in South Bend.

“I’m the head coach at Notre Dame,” Freeman said. “I said this before: individual recognition, individual success, NFL interest. Those are all a reflection of team success.

And where this football program is. I’ve used some of the interest from the NFL to personally gain wisdom from some of the GMs and front office executives that you get a chance to talk to about your players. And what they view as a successful coach.”

The word is that nine different NFL teams were secretly chatting about maybe hiring him. He even teased everyone a while back by tweeting “2026… run it back.” Freeman actually thinks all that pro-league attention is a good thing because it means his program is doing well. He even admitted he’s been chatting with some NFL bigwigs to snag a few tips to make his own team even better.

So yeah, he’s not going anywhere just yet. He recently inked a sweet new contract that proves the university is all-in on him as their guy. While he didn’t totally close the door on an NFL future way down the line, he’s sticking with the Irish for the foreseeable future.