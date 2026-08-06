“Not True”: 5-Star Georgia Commit Publicly Crushes ACC Giant’s Flip Hopes

Ever since the arrival of NIL, the Miami Hurricanes have made a habit of raiding other programs’ recruiting classes, and Georgia has felt it more than most, recently losing five-star cornerback Donte Wright, receiver Vance Spafford, and cornerback Jontavius Wyman to Mario Cristobal’s staff. With Georgia’s 2027 class still thin, just seven commits and ranked outside the 247Sports top 30, Miami’s latest target was the one player Kirby Smart couldn’t afford to lose: five-star running back Kemon Spell.

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Spell wasn’t interested in letting the rumor sit.

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“This is not true I’m a dawg🐶,” Spell wrote on social media on August 5, after Rivals recruiting insider Steve Wiltfong reported that Miami was making a fresh push to flip him.

It wasn’t the first time he’s had to say it. Back in May, Spell faced a nearly identical round of Miami interest and shut it down just as quickly then, telling reporters he remained locked in with the Bulldogs. Given Miami’s track record against Georgia specifically, and their ongoing need for a second running back in the class alongside four-star commit Ty Keys, it wasn’t a shock they tried again.

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Losing Spell would have been a serious blow for Smart, since he’s the only five-star offensive recruit in Georgia’s 2027 class. His path to Athens wasn’t a simple one either. Originally committed to Penn State, Spell backed off that pledge in October after James Franklin was fired, then considered a long list of programs, including Notre Dame and Ohio State, before choosing Georgia on February 2.

Despite offers from nearly every blue-blood program in the country, his latest social media post shows his loyalty hasn’t wavered since. He’s also said in interviews that he’s done with the recruiting process entirely, canceling other planned visits, framing his decision as being about finding a home rather than chasing NIL money.

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By shutting the rumors down again so quickly, Spell gave Georgia fans peace of mind and closed the door on Miami’s hopes, at least for now. That kind of loyalty says something about who he is off the field, but it’s what shows up on tape that explains why programs kept chasing him even after two public rejections.

Why he’s rated the No. 1 RB?

Watch his film, and it’s obvious why programs across the country have been fighting over him. Recruiting analysts at 247Sports describe Kemon Spell as running like a mix of a “tank and a jackrabbit,” a difficult combination to bring down for a back his size.

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Out of McKeesport High School in Pennsylvania, the 5-foot-9, 205-pound back put up nearly 3,500 rushing yards and more than 55 touchdowns across his sophomore and junior seasons combined, all while WPIAL defenses geared up specifically to stop him. He’s also a weapon in the return game, adding long touchdowns on kickoffs in addition to his work at running back.

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By staying committed to Georgia, Spell joins a long line of elite running backs who’ve built their names in Athens. The coaching staff has already pitched him on becoming the next face of “Running Back U,” and whatever bond he’s built with them over the past several months has proven too strong for Miami to break, twice now.

None of it becomes binding until Spell actually signs. That moment arrives with the early signing period, which opens the first week of December, when Georgia can finally close the book on Miami’s repeated attempts for good.