“Not True”: Nation’s No. 1 WR Easton Royal Shuts Down Fresh Rumor About Flipping to Texas’ SEC Rival

It was no secret that LSU wanted Easton Royal to stay home. The five-star wide receiver from New Orleans committed to Texas in November, but the Tigers never stopped pushing to flip the nation’s top 2027 receiver. That pressure helped fuel a fresh rumor about a possible switch, one Royal quickly called out as false.

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On July 10, ‘LSU Football Report’, an LSU insider, posted a rumor on X claiming Royal was about to flip his commitment to the LSU Tigers very soon, possibly by the end of the month.

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“Just heard from my very reliable source that LSU is expecting a big commitment in the next couple of days. Maybe even tonight? Also, hearing that Royal will flip later this month. And finally, Texas has put on the full-court press on Sales,” LSU Football Report said.

College football fans immediately shared the rumor, making it look like a done deal. Within a few hours, Royal saw the post and decided to completely shut it down himself. He took a screenshot of the rumor and posted it, telling everyone that it was totally fake.

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“This is not true. I haven’t talked to any reporters or any coaches in the last month. Me and my family have been sitting down, having numerous talks about my future,” Easton Royal tweeted.

Easton Royal later deleted his tweet. Obviously, that would raise some questions, or perhaps he was just being cautious. Even though he squashed this specific rumor, it wasn’t in the most convincing manner.

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The recruitment remains wide open, with LSU leaning hard on in-state ties under Lane Kiffin, and both the Tigers and Florida reported to be making a strong financial push. And apparently would go any distance for the state’s No. 1 player. Reports, including from On3, indicate LSU and Florida are both trying to outbid Texas in an effort to flip him. Some reports have suggested offers in the seven-figure range, though the exact terms have not been confirmed.

The trajectory of the race changed over the summer after a super busy stretch of official visits. Over the summer, Royal used his official visits to keep every door open, focusing on Florida and LSU before a June 19 trip back to Texas.

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After his weekend stay in Baton Rouge, Royal’s public comments definitely gave Texas fans some anxiety when he admitted his hometown Tigers made a ‘significant jump’ on his list. He told reporters he is in a family “decision mode,” a stance that has led some analysts, including Brian Smith, to say a move away from Texas is possible.

Even so, Royal has signaled he still feels connected to Texas, recently noting online that he continues to train in his burnt-orange Texas cleats.

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Looking ahead, this could go all the way to fall easily. Texas has worked to hold his pledge since November, even as other programs have increased their pressure. For now, Royal has denied this latest flip rumor, but the fight over his commitment is likely to continue into the fall.