Offensive Georgia Star Bids Emotional Farewell to Kirby Smart After Four Years in Athens

The 2025 season has been an “end of an era” for many Bulldogs. Kirby Smart’s Georgia squad has seen numerous players enter the transfer portal, with others declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft. Word around Athens is that a veteran pass catcher is also joining that program after four years of Kirby Smart football.

On January 5, Georgia Bulldogs senior tight end Oscar Delp hopped on X and shared a heartfelt farewell. He acknowledged the Georgia fan base and paid tribute to his coaches, who molded him into a star player. By declaring himself for the 2026 NFL draft, Delp penned some words.

“Forever grateful. First and foremost, I want to thank my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ for blessing me with opportunities I could only dream of. Without Him, I am nothing, Delp wrote in a social media post.

Thank you to my family for the sacrifices and unconditional support. Thank you to Coach Kirby Smart and Coach Todd Hartley for believing in me, developing me, and setting the standard every day.”

Delp’s Athens arc was far from stardom. He had patiently waited for his dough behind the likes of OG Dawgs tight-ends like Brock Bowers and Darnell Washington.

Year by year, his role expanded a little bit, and by the end of his Bulldogs arc, he had significantly become one of Georgia’s most reliable pass-catchers at the position. He finished his career with a total of 70 catches for 854 yards and found the end zone 9 times.

Choosing to return for his senior season has to be the biggest thing he has done for his career. Reading his draft analysis report, it’s safe to say it paid off.

Some NFL scouts now see him as a potential primary option rather than a benchwarmer. CBS Sports currently ranks him as the No. 10 tight end prospect for the 2026 NFL Draft. They project him as a potential Day 3 pick (fourth round to seventh round).

His biggest strengths are his athleticism and speed. For a tight end, he moves really well and is a legitimate vertical threat down the field, someone who can run past linebackers and catch the ball in the open field. He’s a reliable target for a gunslinger and can make things happen after the catch, turning a simple reception into significant gains.

However, there are some issues he needs to work on as soon as possible. The Cumming native could add a few more routes to his arsenal and really needs to work on his 50/50 contested catches. While he might not start right away on an NFL team. The potential in him is simply too hard to ignore if he’s given the benefit of the doubt.

Oscar Delp signed off with: “Beyond blessed. Thank you Georgia for the best 4 years of my life.”

All other Dawgs who are not returning for the 2026 season

So far, a few of the Georgia Bulldogs have decided to forgo their final year of college and enter the NFL Draft. The significant news concerns three specific individuals who are leaving early.

• CJ Allen (LB)

• Zachariah Branch (WR)

• Christen Miller (DL)

These guys had more college eligibility left but felt ready for the pros. As January 14 nears, when other players must announce their decision, we could see more names joining this roster shortly.

Besides these early entrants, several other Bulldogs are also heading to the NFL because they’ve simply run out of college eligibility. Players like running backs Josh McCray and Cash Jones, wide receivers Dillon Bell and Noah Thomas. The same goes for offensive lineman Micah Morris, defensive backs Daylen Everette and JaCorey Thomas, and punter Brett Thorson.

All these guys will now start prepping for the NFL Draft process. It’s an exciting time as they move from being college stars to chasing their professional dreams.