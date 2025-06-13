Ohio State AD Gives Up as Harsh Big Noon Reality Exposed for Texas Game Amid $18M News

OSU football fans know the routine by now. Roll out of bed, throw on the scarlet and gray, and be in the stadium before most folks are pouring their second cup of coffee. In 2023, the Ohio State Buckeyes played a whopping seven games at noon—a schedule that’s left many fans and administrators alike dreaming of the glow of primetime instead of the glare of midday. The most glaring frustration? The much-anticipated showdown against Texas on August 30 is locked into Fox’s Big Noon Saturday slot, despite efforts to get it moved to a more “marquee time.”

It wasn’t for lack of trying. Athletics director Ross Bjork did his part, attempting to shift the Texas game to Sunday to dodge the noon kickoff altogether. But UT turned it down, leaning on contractual rights that gave them the final say.

Ross Bjork, however, wasn’t shy about his frustrations. “We have carried the day for Big Noon,” he said. “There’s no question about it if you look at viewership. We understand why Fox went with Big Noon. We understand why we’re picked all the time, but we’re hoping (for) more flexibility.” His words carried the weight of a fan base tired of setting alarms for marquee matchups.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The real issue, of course, is rooted in the fine print. Back in 2022, the Big Ten struck a $7 billion media rights deal with Fox, CBS, and NBC. That massive agreement, which runs through the 2029-30 athletic year, locked in certain time slots—including the prized noon window for Fox. “It doesn’t come with much flexibility of time slots,” Bjork said, acknowledging the handcuffs the Buckeyes are wearing.

AD

“Texas in the contract—it goes both ways—they have the ability to approve or not if the game moves off a Saturday. We ask them; I don’t blame them. But those conversations started, we worked with Fox, they were understanding, but really, at the end of the day, there’s no flexibility in the contract. Fox bought the new window, CBS bought the afternoon window, and NBC has the night window,” Bjork added.

It’s a deal that’s helped fund new facilities, NIL efforts, and the overall financial engine of the conference—but it’s also become a thorn in the side of the game-day atmosphere at The Shoe.

Ross Bjork isn’t just venting. He’s pushing for change. The new AD, who took over in 2024, has made it clear that shifting the schedule—even partially—is a priority. “I think our program, our fans deserve some marquee night games,” he said, doubling down on the idea that a program like OSU shouldn’t always be the brunch special. Night games under the lights in Columbus are electric. The atmosphere? Unmatched. And as much as Fox benefits from putting the Buckeyes in their flagship slot, the reality is that fans and recruits alike are drawn to those big-time, under-the-lights spectacles.

Interestingly, the frustration has even spilled into the state legislature. In May, Ohio Rep. Tex Fischer introduced a bill that would ban major college football games in Ohio from kicking off before 3:30 p.m.—with traditional rivalries like Ohio State vs. Michigan exempted. It’s a bold move that shows how much public backing the Buckeyes command across the state.

“We get the intent,” Bjork said. “We get the spirit of it. I think that’s the cool thing about being in Ohio—everybody cares. No matter what corner you’re in or no matter what the issue is, people care.” A moment of understanding from a man trying to balance legal contracts, network demands, and passionate fans all at once.

So, would he keep a dialogue open with Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti? Ross Bjork was blunt: “Probably not.” That’s the rub. The Big Ten is locked into its media marriage, and the Buckeyes—despite being the bell cow—don’t get to pick when they play.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Ohio State’s $18M payout signals new era of athlete pay

While Ross Bjork battles for better kickoff times, there’s another Big Ten headline rolling through Columbus. One that’s tied to an even bigger number: $18 million. That’s how much Ohio State is prepared to allocate in revenue sharing for student-athletes as part of the new compensation model that’s reshaping college sports.

The money will be spread across four sports—football, men’s and women’s basketball, and women’s volleyball—marking a historic shift in how revenue is distributed in big-time college athletics.

OSU insider and CBS Sports’ Patrick Murphy shed light on the financial breakdown. “Bjork points out that any time a school adds a scholarship, the #Buckeyes added 91, it counts against the $20.5 million revenue share,” Murphy explained. So, while the total pool is sizable, every new scholarship awarded affects how that pie is sliced. It’s a numbers game now—and a high-stakes one at that.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But Bjork isn’t complaining. In fact, he’s embracing the evolution. “The key point in everything is that it’s more financial opportunity than ever for student-athletes,” he said. And he’s not wrong. With $18 million already earmarked, Ohio State is signaling that it’s all-in on the modern model of college athletics. Kickoff times may stay stuck, but money is coming in.