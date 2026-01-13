Ohio State Adds Veteran B1G QB to Roster as Julian Sayin Backup

There’s no such thing as a ‘QB room full’ in college football. Despite already having three QBs in place, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day went out of his way and added another QB from Maryland to keep the room ultra-competitive, especially after the playoff upset.

On January 12, Ohio State’s Eleven Warriors took it to X: “Ohio State adds quarterback depth through the transfer portal as former Maryland and UCLA quarterback Justyn Martin commits to the Buckeyes.”

The idea isn’t necessarily for him to immediately take over the starting job, but rather to add some experienced competition and depth to the roster. It’s an interesting dynamic as he joins the fold alongside the already established young star, Julian Sayin.

Mind you, Julian Sayin is the leading man under center and widely expected to be the starter for the upcoming 2026 season. After the first year he had, with numbers like that, it’s clear the Buckeyes have a once-in-a-decade talent in Sayin. Anyone coming in knows they’re likely competing for the backup spot, at least for now.

That’s where Justyn Martin comes in. He understands his role and is committed to the Buckeyes, knowing Sayin is the starter:

“Great opportunity to play for a historic program and for a great coach like Ryan Day,” Martin told On3’s Gregg Biggins. “Excited to learn from a Heisman candidate in Julian Sayin and then be ready to compete the following year.”

Martin is a fifth-year senior with one year of eligibility remaining, although he may be granted a medical waiver for an additional year. He’s looking to learn from the coaching staff and compete for playing time down the line if he’s able to extend his eligibility. This will be his third team in college after stops at UCLA and Maryland.

Justyn Martin was a big deal coming out of high school, a four-star with a 230-pound frame and a top-20 QB in the Class of 2024. He even set a California state record by throwing 13 touchdowns in a single high school game.

Despite being a highly-touted recruit himself in high school, Martin hasn’t seen much on-field action in college because of injury stints.

He barely played at UCLA, and an injury pretty much wiped out his entire season at Maryland last year. Across all his college games, he’s only managed 24 completions for 179 yards and a single touchdown pass. He’s got all that potential, but it just hasn’t clicked on the field at the college level yet.

The QB room is now a mix of talent and experience. Besides Sayin and Martin, they also have Tavien St. Clair and Luke Fahey. This depth chart ensures healthy competition for that crucial backup role.

In short, this is a smart move by Ohio State to bolster its roster. It keeps everyone on their toes and is a positive sign for the team’s overall health, and more importantly, Julian Sayin’s readiness for the season ahead.

Julian Sayin for Heisman 2026

After his Year 1 as a starter, Julian Sayin set the bar so high that the expectation for him next season has to be Heisman finalist or failure. Nothing in between. FanDuel released its early Heisman odds for 2026, and Julian Sayin, along with Jeremiah Smith, is ranked third behind the likes of C.J. Carr and Arch Manning.

There won’t be a Mendoza this time to compete for the Heisman. Essentially, how well he plays will largely determine whether Ohio State has a chance to win the national championship.

Although he’s a great pocket passer, most people want to see improvement in his running ability. He’s exceptionally talented at throwing the ball, but to truly dominate and handle a stricter schedule, he needs to be a bit more mobile, scramble when necessary, and make plays outside of the standard structure.

The bottom line is that the 2026 season is a big year for Sayin. He’s not draft-eligible until 2027, but a great season could set him up for a stellar NFL career down the line. With a demanding schedule looming, his performance will be the talk of the college football world.