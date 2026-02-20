Ohio State Announces Spring Practice Schedule as 295LB DL Prospect Sets Unofficial Visit

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day gestures during team warm ups prior to the Buckeyes game against the Texas Longhorns in Columbus, Ohio on Saturday, August 30, 2025. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY COL20250830112 AaronxJosefczyk

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day gestures during team warm ups prior to the Buckeyes game against the Texas Longhorns in Columbus, Ohio on Saturday, August 30, 2025. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY COL20250830112 AaronxJosefczyk

Ryan Day and Ohio State must already be sweating in panic for the road that awaits them in 2026. The Buckeyes face a gauntlet with six rosters from the 2025 AP Top 25, including reigning national champions Indiana Hoosiers and CFP semifinalist Oregon Ducks. Their training kicks off this spring, and the schedule is out.

The recruits have already circled the dates. The Buckeyes’ spring practice will span 15 sessions, culminating in the annual spring game in mid-April. On March 10, Day and his coaching staff will kick off spring practice at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center.

The Buckeyes’ 15-session spring practice kicks off March 10, with a series of early-March workouts before spring break (March 16-20). The team returns for a heavy slate of practices to close out the month. It also includes a key session on March 28.

This practice session could double as a scrimmage and a student appreciation day, making it all the more crucial for the players to push harder. This session remains critical in assessing the 2026 roster heading into April.

When they enter April, their calendar features nine practices squeezed into a two-and-a-half-week window. The April schedule intensifies with a Monday-Wednesday-Friday cadence, allowing the coaching staff to install the core of their spring schemes. With these sessions, the coaches evaluate position battles heading into the annual spring game.

While Ohio State starts on March 10, the Longhorns hit the turf a day sooner on March 9. However, both programs will wrap up spring practice on April 18 with the spring games ahead.

This intense spring schedule isn’t just about on-field prep, it’s also a critical recruiting tool. The Buckeyes will host several key prospects, including one of the nation’s top defensive linemen, who is set for an unofficial visit to Columbus just as practice gets underway.

The Ohio State Buckeyes’ spring practice gives them a recruiting edge

Over the years, we have seen how hungry recruits have reclassified themselves. Last season, 17-year-old Malachi Toney reclassified himself from 2026 to 2025. Did that move pay off? Definitely. He’s a likely starter for the Miami Hurricanes for the upcoming season. Now, five-star defensive lineman Marcus Fakatou follows suit.

Last year in November, he decided to reclassify from the 2028 class to the 2027 cycle. The 6-foot-7, 295-pound defender is considered as the No. 29 overall prospect, the No. 2 DL, and the No. 2 recruit in California in the 2027 class according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. Fakatou has crushed the disadvantage of being younger than his peers. His list of suitors now includes top programs such as Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma, and Notre Dame, among others.

The reason for the hype is also the fact that Fakatou has just wrapped up a phenomenal sophomore campaign over at Orange Lutheran High School. Last fall, he had eye popping stats like 69 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 7 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 2 pass deflections, and 8 blocked field goals.

Fakatou has narrowed his list to a top 10. While Day’s Buckeyes made it to the list, there are blue-blooded competitors like Georgia and Oregon as well. But Day’s program can see a silver lining with Fakatou scheduling a visit to Ohio State on March 10.

The Buckeyes should leave no stone unturned. Otherwise, the Rivals’ crystal ball does not predict much hope for them in the recruiting race. According to their predictions, the Fighting Irish have the highest chance at 94.9%, to seal Fakatou’s commitment.

With Fakatou on campus for the spring opener, Ryan Day and the Buckeyes have a prime opportunity to make a lasting impression.