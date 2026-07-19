Ohio State Beats Auburn, Georgia for Top DL Target as Ryan Day’s Staff Achieves Major Recruiting Feat

Ryan Day and Ohio State are making the trenches their signature in the 2027 class. On Saturday, inside Ramsay Gymnasium in Birmingham, the Buckeyes added their 19th commit when four-star defensive tackle Karlos May pledged to Ohio State. The Alabama native and Ramsay High product chose Columbus over Auburn, Georgia, and Florida State.

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Hayes Fawcett shared the news of the commitment on his X handle. For months, May’s decision was one of the most watched battles in the 2027 cycle. Early in the spring, hometown Auburn held a clear lead, working hard to keep the state’s top interior lineman in Alabama. Georgia then surged after his June 5 visit to Athens. May later said he was ready to become a Bulldog before one last twist changed everything.

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Everything changed during May’s final official visit to Columbus from June 19 to 21. After top defensive tackle target Kasi Currie, a teammate of Marcus Fakatou at Sierra Canyon, committed to Texas earlier in the month, Ohio State’s staff intensified its push for May. That push came from the top. Ryan Day made May a priority for his defensive line room, signaling to the staff that winning in the trenches would define this class.

“I think I knew pretty much the second day after my official visit. I woke up that Sunday morning and just felt like, ‘Man, yeah, this is home,” May said.

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Imago January 20, 2025: Ohio State head coach Ryan Day during pregame of College Football Playoff National Championship game action between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. /CSM Atlanta United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20250120_zma_c04_240 Copyright: xJohnxMersitsx

May ranks among the top interior linemen in the 2027 class. Many evaluators believe he would be a five-star if not for a sophomore-season injury that limited his playing time. He bounced back quickly. As a junior, he recorded 43 tackles, eight for loss, and four sacks over 10 games. For a staff to win a battle like this against Auburn and Georgia, May’s ceiling had to be clear. Ohio State sold him on immediate development and a path to the NFL.

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This win also shows how far Ohio State has come in the South. Since Nick Saban retired in 2024, the Buckeyes have built a steady pipeline into Alabama, a state that once felt almost off-limits. May is among a growing group of Alabama prospects choosing Ohio State since Saban’s retirement. Before 2024, the program had only landed two players from the state in its history.

He is joining a growing squad of southern standouts like Zion Grady, Anthony Rogers, and Emanuel Ruffin, who decided leaving the heat for the Big Ten was the best move for their futures.

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With this commitment, Ohio State’s 2027 class sits at No. 7 overall and features one of the strongest combinations of offensive and defensive line talent in the country. Much of that credit goes to longtime defensive line coach Larry Johnson.

Props to Larry Johnson for this!

Even at the age of 74, Johnson’s still recruiting like he’s never left his prime. With May on the board, Johnson secured his fourth top-150 overall prospect for the 2027 cycle.

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Ohio State’s defensive line class is already stacked. It includes top-ranked edge rusher DJ Jacobs, five-star defensive lineman Marcus Fakatou and top-100 legacy defensive end Wyatt Smith, son of NFL standout Justin Smith. This group matches the famed 2021 line class that featured JT Tuimoloau, Jack Sawyer, Mike Hall, and Tyleik Williams in talent profile.

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When you group May with Jacobs, Fakatou and Smith, then add a high-end offensive line class, the blueprint is clear. Day’s staff is building a front that can dominate for years. Pair this group with the Buckeyes’ best offensive line class in years, led by top-75 standouts Kellen Weimer and Caden Moss, and it is clear Ohio State won the battle in the trenches for 2027.