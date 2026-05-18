6 Ohio State Football Players Poised to Earn First-Time All-Big Ten Honors

Fans might wonder why two of the biggest Ohio State stars, Jeremiah Smith and Julian Sayin, are not on this All-Big Ten prediction list. They are already proven names with awards and headlines, so this story turns the spotlight to different Buckeyes who are still chasing that first big honor.

Guys like Smith and Sayin already got their strips. So including them here would be pointless, at least. Instead, the recent Buckeye Huddle podcast is betting on slightly lesser-known players who quietly impressed during spring practice and are now in a perfect position to break out in the upcoming season.

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Kenyatta Jackson – DL

Fifth-year senior Kenyatta Jackson Jr. went No. 1 overall to Tom Orr, and he is coming off a spring where he stood out as the most consistently dominant player in the trenches. He chose to return to Columbus for his final season to improve his draft stock. And the latest tea from camp shows he routinely destroyed backup offensive tackles in one-on-one matchups, logging two sacks on back-to-back plays in the second quarter against Carter Lowe, the right tackle.

Imago October 12, 2024: Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Kenyatta Jackson Jr. 97 aims to get Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel 8 during the NCAA, College League, USA Football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Oregon Ducks in Eugene, Oregon. The Buckeyes got pressure on Gabriel but did not sack him the entire afternoon. Oregon defeated Ohio State 32-31. /CSM Eugene United States – ZUMAc04_ 20241012_zma_c04_892 Copyright: xStevexFaberx

Of all the Buckeye players on this list, this pick probably surprises nobody one bit. After his breakout 2025 season with 6.5 sacks and 11 tackles for loss, many folks in Columbus believe he can easily reach double-digit sacks in 2026.

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National analysts like Shehan Jeyarajah of CBS Sports are heavily buying stock in him as an under-the-radar player who will most definitely live up to the great Buckeye way, as his predecessors did. Truth be told, he could probably end up winning the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year award or a trophy of similar caliber.

Jaylen McClain – CB

Junior safety Jaylen McClain was snatched up next at No. 2 overall by Tony Gerdeman. After playing a supporting role behind star player Caleb Downs last year, McClain enters his 2026 season as the de facto captain of the Ohio State Buckeyes football secondary.

Last season, McClain proved he was incredibly reliable by starting all 14 games and recording 53 tackles. He became the team’s ultimate safety net, rarely missing tackles and stopping long plays before they could turn into touchdowns.

The latest updates from Scarlet and Game say the underrated defender is quickly becoming a serious first-team candidate because of the big role he is expected to have in the defense. Matt Patricia’s aggressive system depends a lot on safeties coming downhill and making plays near the line of scrimmage, which could help McClain put up some convincing numbers by November and, yes, make Tony’s look like a true football connoisseur.

Carson Hinzman – C

Redshirt senior center Carson Hinzman was quickly taken off the board at No. 3 overall by Tony Gerdeman to lock down the undisputed anchor of the offensive line. Carson’s not a stranger to the All-Big Ten list. Last season, he made it to the third-team selection before deciding to return to Columbus instead of entering the NFL Draft. He now heads into the 2026 season with 38 career games played and 35 starts of experience.

Imago Carson Hinzman | Credits: X

With that much experience on the offensive line, many people see him as one of the safest picks to make first-team All-Big Ten this year, if not the safest. Hinzman is also learning a brand-new offense under coordinator Arthur Smith. He recently described Smith’s run game as bringing “a tangible violence” to the field. Right now, many believe the new system is going to work very well for the Buckeyes.

Payton Pierce – LB

Tom Orr selected junior linebacker Payton Pierce at No. 4 overall. His stock is absolutely skyrocketing, with analysts on Cleveland.com (Stefan Krajisnik) urging folks to buy stock in him now before he becomes a household name.

Pierce played over 200 snaps last season as a reliable “third starter” behind Sonny Styles and Arvell Reese. Since both got drafted, it is his position to lose. Not to mention, he even forced and recovered a fumble in the Cotton Bowl.

Linebackers coach James Laurinaitis openly praises him every chance he gets. The other day, he labeled him a tough, old-school “throwback Mike linebacker”. Given that Laurinaitis is a legendary former multi-time All-American himself, Tom’s bet on Pierce looks like a surefire winner to rack up triple-digit tackles by December.

Devin Sanchez – CB

Freshman cornerback Devin Sanchez was picked at No. 5 overall, and many believe he has the talent to become one of the top defensive backs in the Big Ten right away. With Davison Igbinosun leaving for the NFL, Buckeye fans have been talking a lot about Sanchez stepping into a CB2 role. He has the size and athletic ability that remind people of past great Ohio State cornerbacks.

Under secondary coach Tim Walton, who has helped develop several NFL defensive backs and first-round picks, Sanchez is expected to get every chance to succeed against some of the best passing offenses in the conference.

Jeremaine Matthew – CB

Sophomore cornerback Jermaine Mathews Jr. was the final player featured in the draft. Tony Gerdeman picked him.

Despite his third-team accolades, Mathews publicly admitted he felt he did not fully live up to his own high expectations at the end of 2025. After Pro Football Focus noted he gave up 108 yards and a touchdown over his final two games, he spent his off-season doubling down on his late-season blemishes by putting in reps so he does not again allow performances like that.

Mathews started all 14 games and proved to be one of the Buckeyes’ most disruptive defenders. He recorded 26 tackles, two interceptions, a sack, and a forced fumble. It is only going to get better in his case.