Ohio State Hosting Six Elite Prospects as Ryan Day Kicks Off Spring Practice Tuesday

Ryan Day isn’t just kicking off spring practice on Tuesday; he’s launching a full-scale recruiting assault by welcoming six elite prospects to Columbus. According to Mick Walker of Lettermen Row, these visits show them exactly what ‘Buckeye football’ looks like up close.

Ryan Day is focusing strictly on Tuesday’s kickoff by hosting top-tier talent, including the nation’s No. 2 defensive lineman, Marcus Fakatou. Joining him on the sidelines for the day is one elite tight end, Charles Davis, giving the Buckeyes immediate star power.

It’s only a matter of time before Davis becomes a five-star (he already is in some agency’s book). The Alaska native already got the Buckeyes in his top 10. Regardless, they’ll be going toe-to-toe recruiting battle with schools like Georgia, Michigan, and USC to land him. Four-star offensive tackle Dominick Black will also be on the Woody Hayes turf for the opening session, proving that Ohio State is prioritizing its backyard.

Currie, a 6-foot-7 multi-sport star from New Jersey, has been committed to Virginia since September for both football and lacrosse, but Ohio State tight end coach Keenan Bailey has been putting in overtime on this one. The Buckeyes have a good chance to flip him. As for another key target, Tri-Village High School stud Dominick Black, he is a four-star offensive tackle from New Madison who recently shot up the rankings into the national top 124. He’s the 18th-best offensive tackle in the country (Rivals), notably allowing zero sacks over his first two varsity seasons. Although they haven’t extended him an offer yet, some Buckeyes insiders believe he could walk off campus with one.

Rounding out the Tuesday visitors are two elite defensive backs, starting with in-state standout Deontay Malone, taking in the opening practice. The Buckeyes are also welcoming 2028’s top-ranked safety, Giovanni Tuggle, ensuring the first day of spring camp leaves a lasting defensive impression.

By hosting all these elite players at once, the coaching staff is trying to create a “domino effect” where top recruits want to play together. The goal of these spring visits is to let these high school stars see the intensity of a real Buckeye practice and get them comfortable with the culture. If things go well this week, we could see some of these big names officially joining the 2027 commitment list sooner rather than later.

Ryan Day’s spring arc begins!

The spring camp marks the beginning of a 15-session grind. The players will get two practices this week (March 10 and March 12) before taking a quick break for Spring Break (March 16–20). Then they’ll be back at it full speed through mid-April. It will all lead up to the big Spring Game on April 18.

After losing some key leaders to the NFL, the roster went through another makeover. We’re talking about more than 50 new players, including 17 high-profile transfers and a star-studded freshman class of 28. On the sidelines, things look a bit different, too. Coach Day brought in Arthur Smith to run the offense, while Matt Patricia will be back after signing an extension.

Unlike previous years, there is no quarterback battle, as Julian Sayin returns as the established starter. So instead of a QB competition, the focus will be on who he’s going to throw to when Jeremiah Smith is double-covered.

If you’re looking to get close to the action, keep an eye on April 5th for Student Appreciation Day. However, if you just want to catch the Spring Game, tickets are super cheap. They start at about $8, so it’s a great way to spend a Saturday in Columbus without breaking the bank. It’s going to be an exciting time to be a Buckeye fan.