Ohio State Leads College Football in Active Players’ NFL Career Earnings With Jaw-Dropping Figures

The college football factory out in Columbus has done it again, and frankly, the numbers are just completely out of bounds. The Ohio State Buckeyes have officially cemented their status as the absolute kings of developing pros, completely destroying the charts with a $444 million in active career earnings by their alumni.

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When you look closely at what’s driving that massive $444 million figure, it is heavily fueled by elite defenders who went out and signed monster contract extensions. For example, older brother Joey Bosa sits right at the very top of the former Buckeye charts, hauling in over $247 million in total NFL career earnings so far. Right behind him is defensive cornerstone Cameron Heyward, who has secured an incredible $209 million over his legendary, long-term tenure in the league.

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The younger Bosa brother, superstar edge rusher Nick Bosa, trails closely behind with $172 million in career earnings, all thanks to his 2023 career payday of 5-year contract extension with the San Francisco 49ers, which gives him $34 million a year.

Meanwhile, locking down the offensive line has paid off handsomely for Taylor Decker, with the veteran tackle accumulating over $100 million in career salary. These massive second contracts show exactly why NFL teams are always willing to pay a premium for players developed in Columbus.

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The newest addition has to be Jaxon-Smith Ngjiba. (JSN) recently hit the absolute jackpot by signing a massive 4-year, $168.6 million contract extension with the Seattle Seahawks. This blockbuster deal makes him the highest-paid wide receiver in NFL history, paying him a mind-blowing average of $42.15 million a year.

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The contract is packed with serious security, including over $120 million in total guarantees and a huge $35 million signing bonus right out of the gate. The Seahawks completely cleared out their future cap room just to make sure their franchise pass-catcher stays in Seattle for the long haul.

Smith-Njigba is just the latest in a legendary lineage of Columbus wideouts developed by coach Brian Hartline who are completely resetting the professional market. He joins other highly-paid former Buckeyes like Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave, and Marvin Harrison Jr. who have consistently forced NFL front offices to open up their wallets.

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The Buckeyes are set to pull even further ahead of the competition.

Buckeyes are going to lead the race for years to come !!

The Ohio State sent 11 to this year’s draft. 4 of them went in the first round, with their newly drafted rookies signing four-year contracts worth a combined $214.3 million in total value.

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Leading that pack was Carnell Tate, who was drafted by the Tennessee Titans and secured a monster $51 million rookie contract right out of the gate.Other high-profile rookies included Arvell Reese, who was selected 5th overall by the New York Giants and locked in a $47.8 million rookie deal, alongside Sonny Styles heading to the Washington Commanders with a comfortable $37 million contract.

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Rounding things out was Caleb Downs, who was drafted 11th overall by the Dallas Cowboys to secure a four-year, $28.95 million contract.

Even though you got teams like Texas Tech, Texas and LSU Tigers throwing more NIL packages around to attract the nation’s top high school stars, Ohio State’s recruiting pitch reminds everyone that the biggest life-changing money is still found at the professional level, this is the proof that nobody secures those bags quite like former Buckeyes.