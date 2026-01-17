Ohio State Lineman Remains With Ryan Day as Twin Brother Enters Transfer Portal

The Ohio State Buckeyes are in a bit of a bind today with their latest transfer portal incident. The 2026 offseason has officially marked a “change of plans” for the Armstrong family as they navigate a new chapter in their football careers. For the first time since they started playing, the twins will be suiting up for different programs.

Earlier this month, Devontae Armstrong officially entered the NCAA transfer portal right when it opened. So the obvious consensus was that his twin brother, Deontae, would join him sooner rather than later. Both have been inseparable since they were born, from middle school to high school, and all the way to college ball.

On January 16th, on the very last day of the portal, Deontae Armstrong hopped onto X and shared the good news for Buckeyes fans amidst the departure of his twin with a classic scene from the movie Wolf of Wall Street:

“I’m not leaving…I’m not f***ing leaving.’”

Deontae has decided to stick it out in Columbus for Ryan Day. It takes a lot of courage to take a decision like this considering how close the two have been throughout every stage of their lives. The twins have been a package deal for years, famously helping St. Edward High School in Lakewood secure three consecutive Division I state titles.

During their dominant high school run, they paved the way for an offense that averaged 35.8 points per game and frequently blew past the 40-point mark. As highly touted four-star prospects in the 2024 recruiting class, they made history as the first set of scholarship twins to sign with Ohio State since 1989. Deontae was slightly higher in the national rankings at No. 386 overall, while Devontae followed closely at No. 433.

Devontae’s decision to move on mostly comes down to a search for more playing time. After spending two seasons in Columbus as a backup interior lineman without seeing the field for a single competitive snap, he realized it’s about time. Despite his lack of game time at Ohio State, he is still a valuable prospect with three years of eligibility remaining. Based on his talent, he could play as a starter somewhere in the Power Four.

On the flip side, Deontae is staying put as a redshirt sophomore offensive tackle. Standing 6-foot-6 and weighing 305 pounds, he has already begun to get into the good graces of Ryan Day. The former four-star made his collegiate debut against Grambling State. By the looks of his decision to stay, Deontae is betting on himself in a room full of returners like Carson Hinzman and Austin Siereveld.

Even though they aren’t on the same roster anymore, both brothers are in good spots for their careers. It’ll be interesting for fans to see where Devontae lands and how Deontae develops this coming season.

College football has a funny way of balancing the scales as the Buckeyes are now locking in on a wideout from the second-best WRU.

The Buckeyes lock in on LSU wideout

Ohio State officially landed a big boost for their offense in former LSU wide receiver Kyle Parker through the transfer portal.

Parker is an explosive 5-foot-11 playmaker known for his quick-twitch speed, which makes him a nightmare for defenders to cover in space. He’s coming off a breakout 2025 season where he hauled in 31 catches for 330 yards and four touchdowns.

The move to Columbus is a bit of a reunion, as Parker will be playing for Cortez Hankton, Ohio State’s new wide receivers coach, who previously coached him at LSU. Hankton actually recruited Parker out of high school, so the two already have a strong connection.

Buckeyes fans should be excited because Parker isn’t just a short-term fix. He has two years of eligibility remaining, giving the team a talented weapon through the 2027 season. In terms of where he fits on the field, Parker will probably play as a slot receiver. Then again, it would be interesting to see how and where Buckeyes will scheme him in their explosive offense.