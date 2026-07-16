Ohio State Turns to 3,862‑Yard SEC QB Commit as Brady Edmunds’ Future Remains Uncertain

The Ohio State Buckeyes are in a bit of a hurdle when it comes to the Class of 2027 quarterback. Even though the 4-star Brady Edmunds, the 17th-best QB in the Class of 2027, has already committed to the program, there’s a lot of uncertainty going on about his allegiance. Knowing they can’t afford to take any chances, Ryan Day and his staff are prepping to flip Missouri Tigers commit QB Braylen Warren (Omaha, Nebraska) at any cost.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

For a long time, they felt completely safe because they had a commitment from Brady Edmunds from California. But recently, things got complicated because Ohio State’s coaches started looking into recruiting a second quarterback for that same class. That move didn’t sit too well with Edmunds, who suddenly realized he might have to compete way harder for the starting job than he originally thought.

ADVERTISEMENT

The UCLA Bruins saw this perfect opportunity to swoop in and plans to steal Edmunds away. They pulled a couple of stops to keep him in his home state of California.

Edmunds just wrapped up summer visits to both schools, and he admits he is talking things over with his family and agent right now. A final decision on whether he stays with the Buckeyes or flips to UCLA is expected to drop any day now.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since Ohio State absolutely cannot afford to be left with zero quarterbacks in this recruiting cycle, they had to quickly find a backup plan. That brings us to Braylen Warren, a 4-star quarterback from Nebraska who has been lighting up national camps lately. He’s the 12 best QB in the recruiting class. Over the last two seasons at Omaha Westside High, Warren has been balling his tail off. He threw for 3,862 yards and 57 touchdowns.

Ohio State is taking a careful approach with this recruitment.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to 247Sports, head coach Ryan Day and his coaching staff have contacted Omaha Westside quarterback Warren. Before trying to convince him to change his commitment, they want him to visit Columbus for an in-person throwing workout so they can see his talent for themselves.

Warren’s recruiting profile has grown a lot in the past few months. When he committed to Missouri and head coach Eli Drinkwitz in December 2025, he was not well known across the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since then, he impressed at a regional camp in Indianapolis and was one of the top performers at the Elite 11 Finals in Los Angeles this summer. Because of those strong performances, recruiting experts upgraded him to a highly rated four-star prospect.

Even though Ohio State carries a ton of prestige, pulling Warren away from Missouri is going to be an uphill battle.

ADVERTISEMENT

Why isn’t it easier to flip him?

The Omaha native has a strong bond with Coach Drinkwitz and loves the coaching style in Columbia.

ADVERTISEMENT

Warren’s actually loved the tough love from coach Drinkwitz and said that the very reason he chose Mizzou because the staff isn’t afraid to point out his flaws and push him out of his comfort zone to make him a better player.

On top of that, Warren’s actually playing the role of Missouri’s lead recruiter for the 2027 class. He has his sights set on dynamic playmaker Charles Britton III and elite running back Landen Williams-Callis to stack the Tigers’ future offense.

Braylen openly acknowledged Buckeyes communication. He appreciates that the Buckeyes’ staff is being respectful and trying not to step on anyone’s toes, but he remains solid on his choice as of now.

ADVERTISEMENT

If anything, this recruiting battle is far from over. A top S+ tier program like Ohio State rarely gets an elite prospect like that to go away like that. The Buckeyes will be keeping tabs for a while now. But, mind you, it’s the Missouri Tigers that hold all the cards right now. The Buckeye needs something more to pull this one off.