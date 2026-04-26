Ohio State Ties NFL Draft Record With SEC Powerhouse for Most Selections Across Two Years

The 2026 NFL Draft belonged to the Ohio State Buckeyes. With 11 players selected this year, paired with their 14 picks from the 2025 draft, the program reached 25 total selections. That two-year haul officially matches the modern draft record set by Georgia during their recent championship window.

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The Ohio State Buckeyes’ 25 selections tied the famous record set by the Georgia Bulldogs back in 2022 and 2023, during their back-to-back national championship runs. This is the absolute most any team has done in the seven-round draft era, which started in 1994.

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Georgia built its historic benchmark with 15 draft picks in 2022 and 10 in 2023. By matching the exact 25-player mark, Ohio State proved that its current development pipeline is operating at an identical elite and SEC-caliber level.

The top-heavy talent in this class was actually wild. If you caught the first round on Thursday night, you saw history happen in real time. Ohio State became the first program since 1967 to have four players drafted within the first 11 picks.

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Wide receiver Carnell Tate went fourth overall to the Titans. Crucially, linebacker Arvell Reese went fifth to the Giants, and Sonny Styles went seventh to the Commanders. Safety Caleb Downs then capped off the early rush at No. 11 to the Dallas Cowboys.

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However, the Buckeyes have one up on the Bulldogs in defensive players. They set a world record by sending 15 defensive players to the league across these two years. This beat Georgia’s previous defensive record of 13. To put that into perspective, every single one of the 11 starters from their 2025 championship defense is now on an NFL team.

Plus, for the second year in a row, they had seven players picked in just the first two rounds. All these picks helped Ohio State reach a total of 99 first-rounders in the school’s history.

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Multiple Ohio State players get drafted

Once the “Big Four” were off the board before reaching 12 picks, the next Buckeye was waiting in the second round. The Houston Texans wanted some muscle for their defensive line in the run game, so they took Kayden McDonald at No. 36.

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Later in that round, we had a “back-to-back” Buckeye moment. The Los Angeles Rams picked tight end Max Klare at No. 61 because he’s a great target in the red zone. Literally one pick later, at No. 62, the Buffalo Bills took Davison Igbinosun.

Imago INDIANAPOLIS, IN – FEBRUARY 26: Ohio State tight end Max Klare answers questions from the media during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA Scouting Combine on February 26, 2026 at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, IN. Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire NFL: FEB 26 Scouting Combine EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2602264070

Later rounds reinforced this historic depth. Will Kacmarek brought blocking value to Miami in the third. In the fifth, Lorenzo Styles Jr. capitalized on an elite Relative Athletic Score (RAS) to land with New Orleans, completing a successful transition from his time as a Notre Dame receiver.

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To round out the weekend, the final two Buckeyes heard their names called on Saturday afternoon. In the sixth round, the Indianapolis Colts picked up Caden Curry at No. 214. Finally, in the seventh round, the Atlanta Falcons took offensive tackle Ethan Onianwa at No. 231. With that, the Buckeyes’ 2026 campaign is officially in the books.