Jeremiah Smith Joins Malachi Toney in Florida to Help OSU WR After Turning Down $10M Miami Offer

The off-season in the college football realm calls for giving back to communities or youth. The Ohio State Buckeyes’ wideout Brandon Inniss just did something awesome for his hometown. On Saturday, May 16, he hosted his very first Youth Football Camp at the Pembroke Pines Optimist Club in South Florida. To make the day extra special, he brought in two other local superstars to help him coach: Miami’s former biggest off-season target Jeremiah Smith and their WR1 Malachi Toney.

More than 100 kids aged 7 to 13 showed up, ready to learn from some of the best players in college football. The biggest reason for the camp was all about giving back to the community where these guys grew up.

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“I came to camps like this when I was younger, looked to guys I looked up to, and now that I get the opportunity to do that, it’s special. I’m just blessed to have this opportunity to do this and do something good for my community,” said Inniss.

Even though Toney now plays for the rival Miami Hurricanes and Inniss is a star for the Ohio State Buckeyes, Toney said coming out to support his lifelong friend was an absolute ‘no-brainer.’

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“Just coming out here and supporting Brandon was a no-brainer because that’s someone who taught me the game at a young age,” said Toney.

Jeremiah Smith also had some things to say about Inniss: “Me and Brandon, we knew each other since I was nine years old, so I mean, it’s nothing but love for him, just putting smiles on kids’ faces, that’s all I’m about,” said Smith.

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If you thought the talent on the field was impressive, the bond between these rising stars might be even stronger.

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“We’re big on brotherhood and we knew each other since we were nine years old, so we’re big on brotherhood and he just wanted to come show love, ’cause, you know, we are from South Florida, so he just wanted to come out here and show love to the kids, and it was a good turnout,” said Inniss.

The camp itself was completely free, which was super important to Inniss because he didn’t want any local families to worry about the cost.

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Thanks to a partnership with Kidz In Shape, every single player got a custom camp T-shirt, a free lunch, and plenty of hydration to survive the hot Florida sun. The day concluded with “Blurr Party” passing drills and competitive games. Once the camp wrapped up, Inniss, Toney, and Smith gave them autographs and other things.

However, the interviewer did not forget to ask about the very question that was teased a couple of months back: what would have happened if the three of them (Inniss, Smith, Malachi) played together?

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Smith, the very guy who was heavily pursued by Miami Hurricanes, laid it confidently: “That would have been something special, I don’t think nobody would have been able to stop us,” said Smith. Well, let’s not pretend Miami was ready to cook up a $10 million NIL bag for him, apparently.

Jeremiah Smith’s $10 million Miami offer rejection

Smith’s presence at the camp alongside Toney created a buzz around them, especially considering the crazy college football headlines surrounding him.

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Just a couple of weeks before coming down to help Inniss, rumors swirled that the Miami Hurricanes convinced the Miami Gardens native to leave Columbus and bring his generational talents back home to South Florida for that historic $10 million payday.

Smith declined the life-changing payday. He noted that “it didn’t make sense” to walk away from an already established championship-contending roster and a strong quarterback situation in Columbus. If Jeremiah Smith had gone to Miami or Malachi to the Buckeyes, there’s no way any defense or DB would have been able to stop them whatsoever. It would have been unfair to the rest of the college football world, end of the day.