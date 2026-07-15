Ohio State WR Room Takes Nasty Hit in Latest Update

Rivals took a hard swing at Ohio State’s 2027 recruiting class and its crown jewel in its latest update. They dropped Jamier Brown, the nation’s second-best WR, all the way down their latest ranking boards. For a wide receiver room that has leaned on elite outside speed and high-end recruiting grades, seeing its top 2027 target slide that far on a major board looks worse than a normal blip.

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When The Buckeye Nut took to his X handle and questioned them for the decision, many folks in Columbus had the same feeling of shock. While Brown is sitting pretty at No. 13 overall in the WR list, he was placed deep into the 71st position on its overall board, a move that instantly raised questions about how evaluators view the top end of Ohio State’s receiver room.

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So, what’s the deal with Jamier Brown’s ranking? Before Rivals decided to drop the hammer, he was at the pinnacle of the 2027 recruiting class. Every single big recruiting site like ESPN and 247Sports had him pegged as a lock for the top 10 or 15 players in the country. Ohio State has seen this before. Marvin Harrison Jr. once fell 30 spots in a 247Sports composite update during his recruitment, only to develop into a first-round pick and one of the best receivers in the country.

If you look at what he did this past season, the drop makes even less sense. Playing for Wayne High School, Brown got the best out of the defense and earned well-deserved All-American honors. He caught 73 passes for over 1,000 yards and scored 10 touchdowns. So why did Rivals lower Jamier Brown in the rankings?

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One reason is how recruiting websites work. They like players to attend their camps and events. If a top player misses those camps because they are busy with another sport or training with their own team, the scouts may lower their ranking. Another one is that scouts sometimes look too closely at players who commit early to big schools like Ohio State. Instead of focusing on their talent, they start pointing out small weaknesses.

At the same time, scouts often move uncommitted players higher in the rankings because it creates more excitement during the recruiting process. Jamier also recently transferred to Big Walnut High School. When players switch schools, different regional scouts may take over their evaluations, which can lead to unexpected changes in the rankings. From the outside, it looks like a nasty hit to Ohio State’s receiver pipeline. Inside the building, the projection on Brown has not moved.

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Ohio State fans need not worry

Jamier Brown is playing better than ever and looks faster and more explosive. Just this summer, he went out and won the state track title in the 100-meter dash with a 10:42. End of the day, a ranking on a website doesn’t score touchdowns on Saturdays. What really matters is that he’s one of the prospects that was handpicked by Brian Hartline, the former Ohio State wide receiver coach.

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Hartline’s stamp of approval matters way more than any internet scout’s opinion. If the guy who turned Marvin Harrison Jr. and Chris Olave and a couple of other guys into first-round draft picks thinks Jamier is elite, then he is elite, period. The best news of all is that Jamier is 100% locked in with the Buckeyes. He completely shut down his recruitment after committing.

There’s a reason why some other programs pursued him aggressively after he committed. He’s totally focused on working on his game, dominating his upcoming high school season. And hopefully getting ready to arrive in Columbus as early as possible.