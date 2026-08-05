Ohio State WR Who Was Deemed Ineligible, Now Returns to Practice After 7 Months

Just when everyone thought Jamier Brown’s high school playing days at Wayne were over, the five-star Ohio State commit pulled a major surprise. After spending the last seven months at Big Walnut High School, the elite wideout showed up in full pads back at practice with his former team, Huber Heights Wayne.

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Rivals reporter Chad Simmons first broke the news of his return. Brown originally transferred to Big Walnut in January 2026. He explained that moving closer to Columbus allowed him to get familiar with Ohio State’s environment and campus culture ahead of his early college enrollment.

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During his short time at Big Walnut, Brown made his mark on the track. After receiving a special transfer exception from the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA), he dominated the state meet, winning Division II titles in the 100-meter dash, 200-meter dash, and the 4×100-meter relay.

While cleared for track, his football status remained tricky. The OHSAA only approved him to play the first five games of the upcoming fall season. To play the second half and playoffs, his family faced an October review that left his full-season eligibility strictly in doubt.

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Rather than waiting for that mid-season eligibility review in October, Brown took matters into his own hands. On August 4, he walked back onto Wayne’s practice field in full gear, catching teammates and observers completely off guard.

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This isn’t Jamier Brown’s first legal tussle with state athletic authorities. Late last year, the wide receiver’s family filed a lawsuit against OHSAA for issues with NIL restrictions. That challenge ultimately forced Ohio to join other states in allowing high school athletes to earn NIL money.

Coaches from both programs declined to clarify his current enrollment status. Under OHSAA rules, transferring twice in a single calendar year automatically strips a player’s eligibility. Having rejoined Wayne without an approved hardship waiver, Brown was deemed ineligible for game play, putting his entire senior postseason run on ice.

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This surprise move back to Wayne opens up a can of worms regarding his official eligibility for the fast-approaching football season. If the state athletic board doesn’t clear him, Brown could end up missing the second half of the regular season and the entire postseason.

For an elite athlete of his caliber, ranked the No. 1 overall player in Ohio by 247Sports, being forced to watch from the sidelines during the biggest games of the year would be a big-time disappointment for the hometown folks. But it’s unlikely OHSAA would sideline him entirely.

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Buckeye fans don’t need to worry one bit

The good news for Buckeye fans is that this high school drama won’t affect Brown’s future college career at all, as his commitment to Ohio State remains completely locked in.



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Even if Brown misses games, Ohio State’s commitment to him is secure. Brown has already proven his elite talent on the gridiron.

Last season at Wayne, he hauled in 73 receptions for 1,009 yards and 10 touchdowns. Brown finished near the top of the Greater Western Ohio Conference in receiving yards, solidifying his spot as one of the premier wideouts in the nation.

Regardless of how the high school athletic board rules on his eligibility this fall, Brown still plans to graduate early and officially enroll at Ohio State next spring.