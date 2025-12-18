Ohio State’s Caleb Downs & Teammates Lead Major Community Effort For 4000+ Families

Ohio State’s DBs are making moves off the field this season. With less than 2 weeks out before the Buckeyes head to a playoff game against Miami or Texas A&M, Jaylen McClain and his foundation are teaming up with a major Central Ohio charity to make the holidays extra special for thousands of families.

“Ohio State safety Jaylen McClain — who’s also the co-founder of the Everyday Legends Foundation — is partnering with The Salvation Army in Central Ohio to provide toys and essentials to 4,000+ families.”

On December 17th, the Ohio State insider Stefan Krajisnik of Cleveland.com hopped on X and dropped a photo of Caleb Downs, Jaylen McClain, and DL Eddrick Houston rocking ‘The Salvation Army’ aprons with a room full of toys in the background.

Little did we know that Buckeyes safety Jaylen McClain is a philanthropist at heart. He’s also a co-founder of the Everyday Legends Foundation. This holiday season, he teamed up with Caleb Downs and The Salvation Army to give back to the community.

The main goal of this collaboration is simple but heartfelt. To make the holidays brighter for more than 4,000 local families. The Salvation Army, in particular, is aiming to collect enough toys to reach over 4,600 kids in the area this year. It’s all about making sure children who might not otherwise receive gifts have something special to open this season.

McClain has been hands-on with the project. Last Monday, he showed up in person at 966 East Main Street to deliver a batch of toys, 31 to be exact, for The Salvation Army’s 2025 Angel Tree Toy Drive, according to Kelly Anne Stitts (ABC 6/Fox 28 reporter). This drive is basically a classic holiday program where people pick a child’s name off a Christmas tree and buy a gift based on their wish list.

To make things easier for the fans, they even set up an Amazon Wish List so people could just click and buy specific gifts. If you’re feeling inspired and want to get involved, it’s super easy to find a way to help. You can usually find an Angel Tree at a local mall or click this link over here to donate. It’s a pretty simple way to step up and be a “people’s people” in your own neighborhood.

Buckeyes showing up off the field is the norm

Former and current Buckeyes have never failed to surprise or inspire when it comes to their off-field work. . Take former Buckeyes QB C.J. Stroud, for instance. He’s doing big things with his own organization, the C.J. Stroud Foundation. His work mainly focuses on helping single moms, kids whose parents are in jail, and pushing for changes in the criminal justice system.

He’s hosted Thanksgiving dinners, helped people after natural disasters in Houston. And even runs events to help women become financially independent. Another star wide receiver who is now in the NFL, Marvin Harrison Jr., teamed up with the Ronald McDonald House Charities in Central Ohio to raise money and awareness for families with sick kids.

Even Caleb Downs has his own foundation. The Ohio State DB and his brother put together a charity golf outing to give back to families facing homelessness. Through the Trust Downs Foundation, they raised money for Huckleberry House, which supports at-risk youth in Central Ohio.

Many of the current student-athletes get involved with organizations like LifeCare Alliance to help older folks in the community. Packing meals and doing volunteer work. The NIL group “THE Foundation” is key here, linking over 100 student-athletes with various charities such as A Kid Again and the Columbus Urban League.

End of the day, time and time again, these guys are proving they have big hearts to match their on-field skills.