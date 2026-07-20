Ohio State’s Defensive Line Recruiting Surge Is Putting Ryan Day’s Former Assistant in Unwanted Spotlight

Ohio State is stacking talent on the defensive line again. Larry Johnson has built a 2027 class with two five-stars and two four-stars, capped by Alabama tackle Karlos May. For Ryan Day, it is a recruiting win. For his former defensive coordinator, it is becoming an uncomfortable conversation.

After Jim Knowles left, Ohio State’s elite defense remained, but recruiting suffered. Some are asking if his scheme made it harder to sell the Buckeyes to top prospects.

ADVERTISEMENT

The main theory going around right now is all about schematic tension. Reports suggest Knowles had a very complex system that forced the defensive linemen into strict, predefined roles. Because Larry Johnson’s guys had to play a specific way to fit Knowles’ puzzle, it made it much harder to pitch Ohio State to elite high school recruits who just wanted to use their raw athleticism and dominate.

In Knowles’ final two seasons, Ohio State lost several battles for highly ranked defensive tackles and leaned more on three-star linemen and the transfer portal. Day kept the system in place because the defense still produced at a high level. During that span, Ohio State also saw top in-state linemen choose other programs, which fueled questions about how the scheme was sold on the trail.

ADVERTISEMENT

After Knowles departed for Penn State, Johnson regained full control of the line room. The new defensive structure has given him more room to sell his vision directly to recruits. With more freedom in the scheme, Johnson has hit the recruiting trail harder than ever. At 74, Johnson is still closing on elite linemen against top SEC programs.

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Penn State Blue-White Spring Game Apr 26, 2025 University Park, PA, USA Penn State Nittany Lions defensive coordinator Jim Knowles walks on the field prior to the Blue White spring game at Beaver Stadium. University Park Beaver Stadium PA USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMatthewxO Harenx 20250426_kdn_bm2_150

He is going head-to-head with heavy hitters like Georgia and Alabama for interior linemen and winning those battles cleanly. Alongside Karlos May, Larry Johnson has got some of the nation’s top defensive linemen, like DJ Jacobs (the nation’s No. 1-ranked edge rusher, who racked up 15 sacks last season), Marcus Fakatou, and top-100 edge Wyatt Smith.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recruiting analysts argue this year’s class rivals the legendary 2021 class, which included guys like J.T. Tuimoloau and Jack Sawyer.

ADVERTISEMENT

In recent months, Johnson has traveled across multiple states to land this class, winning key battles in SEC territory. Recruits say Ohio State’s pitch now highlights an attacking front, a clear shift from the Knowles years.

For many Buckeye fans, moving on from Knowles now looks like a turning point for the defensive line. Ohio State has gone from questions about depth to one of its best line classes in years.

ADVERTISEMENT

A word on Larry Johnson’s retirement

Rival schools often use his age (74) to tell recruits that he may retire before they get a chance to play for him. But Johnson has said many times that he still loves coaching and plans to continue as long as he can. People are talking about his future this year because of his contract. Johnson is the only assistant coach under Ryan Day with a one-year deal.

ADVERTISEMENT

While other coaches have longer contracts, Johnson takes things one year at a time. Ohio State also hired two new defensive line assistants, which made some fans wonder if a change was coming. The school has told players that when Johnson eventually stops coaching, he will stay with the program as an advisor.

Right now, Johnson does not look ready to leave. He even skipped his summer vacation and lost about 50 pounds to get in better shape. He has told his current players and recruits that he still gets up every morning excited to work. It looks like Larry Johnson will be at Ohio State for a long time.