Ohio State’s 5-Star RB Target Goes Against Family, Cancels Visit to SEC Powerhouse

Behind closed doors, the family plan seemed totally locked in. Recruiting insiders were listening closely when the nation’s top RB, David Gabriel Georges’ uncle, Jean Agenor, laid out exactly how the five-star running back’s final recruitment stretch would play out: “We’re going to go through with the process, and we’re going to give Ole Miss and Georgia the opportunity to make their pitch.” Just as the SEC giant, Kirby Smart, was about to roll out the red carpet for him this weekend, the Chattanooga native decided to go against his family’s promise.

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On Wednesday evening, he announced that he was canceling his official visit to Athens. The Chattanooga standout made it pretty clear he wants to focus on the three schools where he already took official visits: the Ole Miss Rebels, Ohio State Buckeyes, and Tennessee Volunteers.

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“I just wanted to focus on other schools that fit what I’m looking for better,” Georges told On3’s Hayes Fawcett. “Recruiting is a big decision, and I felt it was best to put my energy into the places where I see myself the most.”

By tearing up the family’s words and skipping the trip to Athens, Georges made it crystal clear that he is the one calling the shots for his football future, no matter what anyone else expects.

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So, what caused him to snub the Bulldogs? It really comes down to recruiting drama.

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Georges is widely viewed as one of the best players in the 2027 recruiting cycle. The Quebec, Canada native, who now stars at Baylor School in Chattanooga, Tennessee, is ranked as the No. 10 overall player in the country and the No. 2 running back in the class according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

However, Georgia already has a commitment from Kemon Spell, the only running back ranked ahead of Georges in the entire 2027 class.

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Landing both Spell and Georges would have given Georgia an incredible one-two punch in its recruiting class and arguably the best running back haul in the nation. However, the equation may not be quite that simple. The last thing the nation’s second-best RB wants is to fight tooth and nail with the nation’s best running back for split carries. It wouldn’t be realistic for either of them.

The last time a program recruited the nation’s best and second-best RBs was in 2007, when USC did it, and it didn’t turn out pretty well. The USC Trojans did the unthinkable by signing Joe McKnight (No. 1) and Marc Tyler (No. 2) in the exact same class.

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While McKnight did alright and was drafted in the fourth round, Tyler didn’t get to be the main starter until his junior and senior years and went completely undrafted, even though he led the team in rushing yards in his final seasons. No wonder nobody would want that.

With Georgia officially out of the picture, this recruitment has turned into a wild three-team sprint. Ohio State has been a long-time favorite to land him, mostly because his relationship with the Buckeyes’ RB coach, Carlos Locklyn, is pretty tight. They hosted Georges last month, and his family loved the way the Buckeyes made them feel. At the same time, don’t count out the other two just yet, especially Tennessee. The word is, they are coming for him with money no RB has ever witnessed before.

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Tennessee’s big rumored NIL offer

Recruiting insiders from On3’s Lettermen Row dropped the bombshell that the Tennessee Volunteers are allegedly willing to put up more than $6 million over three years to secure David Gabriel Georges. That’s about $2 million per season, which honestly is unheard of for a high school running back. Not even college football’s top running backs like Ahmed Hardy of Missouri and Kewan Lacy make that much.

The Vols are even ready to double down. Word on the street is that the package includes things like private air travel and real estate options.

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When you look at his stats from this past season, it’s easier to understand why the Vols are so hell-bent on getting his pledge. For Baylor School, Georges torched defenses for 1,756 rushing yards and 27 touchdowns while averaging a ridiculous 11-plus yards per carry. He also had a single playoff game where he went completely nuclear, racking up 431 rushing yards and seven touchdowns, which, in a way, helped him win MaxPreps National Player of the Year.

However, Ohio State isn’t backing down just because of the massive price tag. Even though Tennessee’s offer is reportedly higher than what the Buckeyes initially put together, Steve Wiltfong of On3 believes that Ohio State plans to be as aggressive as humanly possible on the NIL front.

Georges’ decision won’t just be about who throws the most money at him, his uncle confirmed that. But it’s obvious Tennessee has definitely set a money bar that the Buckeyes are now forced to match. We’ll find out on July 22 where he’ll head.