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Ohio State’s Julian Sayin Receives Massive National Recognition Ahead of Year 2

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Ameek Abdullah Jamal

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Jul 9, 2026 | 12:22 AM EDT

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Ohio State’s Julian Sayin Receives Massive National Recognition Ahead of Year 2

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Ameek Abdullah Jamal

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Jul 9, 2026 | 12:22 AM EDT

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According to sports-book giants like FanDuel, Julian Sayin’s Heisman Trophy odds are at +1200. He sits with the fourth-lowest odds in the country, behind the likes of obvious frontrunners Arch Manning (Texas, +800) and CJ Carr (Notre Dame, +800).

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However, Athlon Sports believes that, with Sayin on the board, the Buckeyes could win it all in their latest projections.

Athlon Sports is all in on Julian Sayin and the Buckeyes

In its preseason predictions, Athlon Sports picked Julian Sayin and the Buckeyes to win the Big Ten Championship, earn the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff, and go on to win the national championship.

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As the top seed, Ohio State would receive a first-round bye. Athlon projects the Buckeyes to play No. 8 Oklahoma in the Rose Bowl quarterfinal and win that game. After that, Ohio State is projected to face No. 4 Notre Dame in the Orange Bowl semifinal. Athlon believes the Buckeyes would win again and advance to the national championship game.

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In the title game, Athlon predicts Ohio State would defeat No. 2 Georgia, the projected SEC champion, in Las Vegas on Jan. 25 to win the program’s 10th national championship. Athlon’s projected playoff field also includes Indiana as the No. 5 seed and Oregon as the No. 6 seed, giving the Big Ten three teams in the playoff.

Backed by both veteran college football analyst Phil Steele as well as the folks at Athlon, Julian Sayin is quickly emerging as one of the top QB draft prospects and Heisman candidates for his second year as a Buckeyes’ starter.

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Ameek Abdullah Jamal

2,441 Articles

Ameek Abdullah Jamal is a College Football writer at EssentiallySports. An athlete-turned-writer, he brings on-field perspective to his coverage, highlighting the energy, rivalries, and culture that define campus football. His reporting emphasizes quick-turn updates and nuanced storytelling, connecting directly with engaged fans. Ameek believes the vibrant atmosphere at college football games fosters community and is central to the sport’s growth in America. He also serves as a reporter with the ES CFB Pro Writer Program, connecting directly with fan creators. Alongside his editorial work, Ameek has led business-focused projects, including a FIFA initiative that combined strategic planning with data-driven insights, demonstrating his ability to bridge sports and analysis. Among his notable works is an exclusive interview with Alabama running back Daniel Hill, who discussed the impact of Coach Nick Saban's retirement on his career aspirations. Ameek's coverage also explores the evolving landscape of college football, including the NCAA's challenges to the NIL ecosystem and their implications for the sport's future.

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