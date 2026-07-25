Ohio State’s Seventh-Year Senior Transfer Sends Strong Message After Leaving Big Ten Rival for Ryan Day

After losing Max Klare and Will Kacmarek to the NFL, the Ohio State Buckeyes needed leadership with solid hands in the tight end department. So, who better than a seventh-year senior? Ryan Day added a proven veteran, one of the oldest tight ends in the Power 4, Hunter Welcing, who, after a few months in Columbus, believes there’s another level to this game.

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“I think Columbus is really cool,” Hunter told 11 Warriors when asked about how the experience has been so far. “I think they’re very passionate about the whole football scene. So it’s been really awesome to be supported by the community and also see how much they care about the Buckeyes.”

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Hunter Welcing spent a whopping six seasons playing football at OSU’s Big Ten rival, Northwestern, from 2020 to 2025, but he decided he wanted a change of scenery in his final season. For Welcing, the choice came down to fit, not flash. Ohio State offered a path to the league, and a room where every practice rep had real weight.

When asked about his very first offseason program with Ohio State, Welcing didn’t sugarcoat his response.

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“It’s been different, for sure. It’s definitely a little bit more intense than what I was kind of expecting, but it’s been good. I felt like I really kind of, kind of gave him my all and kind of pushed me towards comfortability, and then kind of making myself a better player in the process.”

Even though he played in the Big Ten for years, Welcing feels like being at Ohio State is a decent bit different. The biggest shift for him is that in practice, he lines up against All-Americans daily. Because the roster is so stacked, you are always pitted against elite players in practice, which naturally forces you to grow no matter what.

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Funnily enough, Ohio State was actually the only campus visit Welcing even took when he entered the transfer portal. The second he finished his trip to Columbus, he knew immediately that he didn’t need to look anywhere else. Welcing had two major goals in mind when he decided to become a Buckeye. First, he wanted to put himself in the best possible position to pursue his dream of making it to the NFL. Second, he desperately wanted to be a part of a winning team.

Even though he is technically a redshirt senior, Welcing is actually entering his seventh year of college football due to some medical hurdles earlier in his career. Because of this, he brings a ton of maturity and veteran leadership to a relatively young Buckeyes locker room. Not to mention, the Buckeyes’ tight end room got totally wiped out this offseason, losing an astounding 1,132 out of 1,553 total snaps from last year.

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The Buckeyes’ coaching staff, especially tight ends coach Keenan Bailey, was thrilled to land Welcing after some key departures in the tight end room. Welcing is coming off a really productive season where he earned Honorable Mention All-Big Ten honors after catching 28 passes for 296 yards and two touchdowns.

He also opened up about playing for tight ends coach Keenan Bailey, describing him as a very passionate young guy who brings great energy.

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Big year bound for Welcing?

Asked whether he ever pictured himself in Ohio State colors, Welcing smiled and said, “No, I remember I was like a fourth year, I think, and I was like, dude, there’s no way I’m doing like at least like a year or two of this, and then like here and now I am. But I mean, everything kind of happens for a reason. So obviously, kind of very excited to kind of use this opportunity to make the rest of it.”

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Well, so far, Hunter has exceeded every expectation. The big man turned heads by getting his “black stripe” removed back in April during spring camp. If you know Ohio State football, you know that’s a huge tradition showing the coaches officially accept you as a true Buckeye.

The majority of analysts expect him to be the starter, or at least share the majority of the reps with guys like Nate Roberts and fellow transfer Mason Williams. Buckeye faithful are excited to see how this one pans out.