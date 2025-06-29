Oklahoma GM Steps In After Insider Reveals 21YO’s Mindset on Teammates After Social Media Exit

They say focus is the key, and Oklahoma Sooners QB is actually proving it. Following Jackson Arnold’s struggles and a disappointing 6-7 season, Brent Venables isn’t leaving anything to chance. That’s why he brought in the Cougars’ star QB, and the 21-year-old is already showing he’s worth every gamble. How? By prioritizing preparation over social media attention. While he’s off the apps, social media isn’t staying off him. As his recent standout performance at the Manning Academy went viral, even prompting playful banter from the Sooners GM. It looks like the spotlight still finds you when you’re turning heads.

To prepare for his role as Oklahoma’s starting quarterback, John Mateer is taking a break from social media. He’s deleted his apps and limited screen time, checking his X account only a few times a week. Using his phone’s screen time settings, he manages his online activity, staying focused despite the growing attention.

On top of that, Mateer even avoids getting caught up in the hype, even when analysts like Todd McShay analyze his game film. “I deleted Twitter—or I, like, removed it,” Mateer said at Manning Passing Academy. “I check it like once every four days. I was really, really bad with that stuff and looking at what people said about me. I do the best I can to discipline myself and not look at any of it. Because the good is cool, but the good is good until I suck, and then the good is horrible, and those same people, they hate me. Not actually, but on the field.” So, for Mateer, his goal is clear. But what caught Oklahoma Sooners GM Jim Nagy’s attention was Mateer’s comment on his teammates.

George Stolia hits X with what kind of mindset John Mateer has this offseason during his time at Manning Academy. “He told me the ‘offense has grown a lot’ since he arrived and that they have a bunch of dudes around him, including new additions Jer Michael Carter and Jaydn Ott.” That dude’s part got Jim Nagy as he shared it on his X account, poking fun at John Mateer. His words? “He said, “𝐃𝐔𝐃𝐄𝐒.” 😏” And that wicked emoji said it all.

Following a breakout season at Washington State, Mateer is generating significant buzz. Ranked the No. 3 transfer portal player by On3 Industry Transfer Rankings, he’s now at Oklahoma. At Wazzu, he amassed 3,139 passing yards and 29 touchdowns, adding 826 rushing yards and 15 more scores. With the Sooners, expectations are soaring, particularly as NFL scouts keenly monitor his progress.

And John Mateer is already enjoying the hype around his caliber. “I love it,” Mateer said. “Not because it’s other people’s expectations. I have my own. … Throwing yesterday, I don’t want to say too much, but it gave me a little confidence that it could happen. I fit right in with these dudes.” For Mateer, it’s the standard he sets for himself that fuels his preparation.

But it’s just the start of his hype train!

John Mateer’s increasing hype

It’s not every day a coach throws around the title “best player in college football” Wake Forest head coach Jake Dickert’s recent declaration that John Mateer is the one. While fans may have quietly supported Mateer, this public endorsement from a Power Five coach carries significant weight. Dickert made the bold claim on The Saturday Down South Show with Connor O’Gara, stating, “John Mateer is the best player in college football. I believe that, and he’s going to go out there and prove it again.” This high praise from someone intimately familiar with Mateer’s abilities is certainly turning heads.

Before coaching at Wake Forest, Dickert coached Mateer daily at Washington State. This firsthand experience lends credibility to his high praise, placing Mateer among elite quarterbacks. “The biggest thing with all three of those guys is the competitive nature and the approach with which they bring it to every day and how they’ve gotten not just an offense but a whole locker room of people to go out there and play for them,” Dickert explained, comparing Mateer to Cam Ward and Josh Allen.

He went further, drawing a compelling comparison to Bo Nix, who transformed his game after transferring from Auburn to Oregon. “John’s gonna keep evolving,” Dickert said. The coach didn’t stop there. He drew a compelling parallel to Bo Nix, the quarterback who reinvented himself after transferring from Auburn to Oregon. “I’ve always compared him to Bo Nix. I always have.” The message? Mateer is far from finished growing, and his best football could still lie ahead.

Even with areas to polish—like his progression reads—Mateer’s athleticism and leadership shine through. Now, let’s wait and see how this season turns out for him.