OL Coach Gives Reason For Leaving Utah for Kyle Wittingham and Michigan After 12 Years

In today’s college football world, where big money often drives the big moves, Jim Harding just proved that it’s not always the case. After 12 years of building Utah’s offensive line, Harding is headed to Ann Arbor to join Kyle Whittingham’s first Michigan staff as an assistant beach coach and offensive line lead. And Harding came clean about the “why” behind his decision.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“With me growing up in Toledo, you know, just outside of Toledo, and then my wife being in Farmington Hills, you know, we have two boys, 15 and 13, uh, freshman and seventh grade, and so this is the first time that they’re going to go back and live around aunts, uncles, grandparents, cousins, and so, uh, I just felt it was the right time.

I mean, the University of Michigan, you know, the opportunity anyway speaks for itself. But then, when you include the family opportunity, it just was too great an opportunity,” said Harding when asked about his switch on the Blue By Ninety podcast.

ADVERTISEMENT

Of course, this might not have been an easy decision for Harding, who spent the last 12 seasons anchoring Utah’s offensive line, earning the assistant head coach title in 2017. During his run in Salt Lake City, he developed 11 All-Pac-12 or All-Big 12 selections and sent seven linemen from his room to the NFL.

Harding’s offensive lines set the tone in the run game, clearing the path to 1,000-yard seasons 11 times in 12 years. Only in 2025 did the streak come to a halt, with sophomore Wayshawn Parker falling just short at 981 yards.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, this move makes sense for Harding, given that coaches switching programs to be closer to family is not something new. In 1998, Skip Holtz walked away from a head coaching job at UConn to join his father, Lou Holtz’s staff at South Carolina, a decision driven not by ambition, but by family, as his mother battled cancer. Now, Harding and his wife, Meredith, have two sons, Colton and Jackson start a new journey.

Plus, Michigan isn’t unfamiliar territory for Harding. He previously made his mark in the state as the defensive coordinator and head coach of Troy Athens High School from 2005 to 2008. Harding is now taking over where Grant Newsome left off. Last season, the Wolverines’ offense struggled to find an identity, particularly against the Oklahoma Sooners, who consistently overwhelmed the line of scrimmage. The trenches were a major problem, as Michigan’s offensive line struggled to contain a relentless Sooner front.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

If Michigan’s line struggles continue, Harding is no stranger to solving them. He cut his teeth on Wyoming’s offensive front from 2009 through 2013 before bringing that expertise to Utah.

Harding joins a growing Whittingham reunion in Ann Arbor, as Michigan continues to stock its staff with familiar faces like:

Offensive coordinator Jason Beck,

Tight ends coach Freddie Whittingham (Kyle’s brother)

Wide receiver coach Micah Simon.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Wolverines didn’t just add a new coach; they hit the portal hard, remaking the offense piece by piece.

The Michigan Wolverines went full throttle in the transfer portal

As per On3’s transfer portal rankings, Michigan ranks fourth last in the list, holding the 67th rank. They transferred in 18 players while they lost 27. The Wolverines said farewell to a few veteran quarterback options, none of whom had made an impact on the field.

ADVERTISEMENT

Neither Mikey Keene nor Jake Garcia threw a snap for Michigan, leaving Bryce Underwood firmly in control. The Wolverines still sought a more seasoned, dynamic arm behind him. Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi fits the bill, piling up 6,938 passing yards and 38 touchdowns in 28 starts.

Michigan’s offensive line room leans heavily on tackles. After transferring from Ferris State and starting 25 games, Lawrence Hattar dipped his toes in the portal last week, hinting at a new playing opportunity. Luckily for Michigan, Chris Hummer of 247Sports reports he’s back on board, giving the Wolverines another strong presence up front.

Adding Jim Harding, the crown jewel of Whittingham’s coaching roster, supercharges Michigan’s offensive line. It’s finally his chance to show why making the jump to the Wolverines was the right call.