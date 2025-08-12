Old Ty Simpson Interview Goes Viral After Alabama Names Starting Quarterback

Do you remember what Ryan Grubb said about Ty Simpson at the end of the spring? “If we’re playing a football game tomorrow, Ty Simpson would start. And he earned that,” the Alabama coach sounded all confident about Simpson. Not just the coaches. The analysts, too, sang high in Simpson’s praise.

For instance, BamaOnline’s Clint Lamb made a bold prediction. He said, “I think he [Simpson] is way more consistent with ball placement and accuracy than Jalen Milroe.” Looks like Kalen DeBoer has taken everything into account before passing on his QB1 torch. As per the latest buzz, Simpson is said to be the confirmed name for the starter’s role. That’s when one of his old interviews started to do the rounds on social media.

On3’s Pete Nakos reported that Simpson will be Alabama‘s starting quarterback for the 2025 season. As per the reports, the decision was made in front of the entire team on Monday, August 11. After serving as the backup for Milroe, it was time for Simpson to boost himself up. And what better way to do that than appearing at the Manning Passing Academy? Back in June, from the Academy, he talked confidently about what he brings to the table as a quarterback. The video was reposted by Arielle Schafer on August 11. In the video, Simpson said, “I feel like I’m gonna be tough, I’m gonna be accurate, I’m gonna make sure that we give our offense the best chance to win in any situation. I feel like I’ve waited my turn.”

AD

He continued, “And I’ve learned a lot from those guys, and I understand with my dad being a coach, I’ve got a mind for football. I’m just excited to be able to play for the university I love, in front of the people that love and with the people I love.” Now, how did it feel for Simpson to hear his name, beating Austin Mack and Keelon Russell?

(This is a developing story…)