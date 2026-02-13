Ole Miss Coach Disturbs Athletes’ Pregnant Partners as Lane Kiffin & Jon Sumrall React

Ole Miss Rebels fans were awaiting the hearing of the Trinidad Chambliss’ case when the storyline shifted. Their quarterback’s coach, Joe Judge, who was in court to support his star quarterback, faced backlash. His speech urging football players to focus on the game, even when they have pregnant partners, raised eyebrows.

“We would have to educate significant others who may have been pregnant during the season, or going to have a baby during the season, you have this baby in the middle of the season, that father has to play good football,” said Judge. “It’s a day-by-day production business. When I say that is, you need to let him sleep; he needs to be in another room, detached.”

The hearing took place on Thursday, February 12. Called to the stand during Chambliss’s injunction hearing, Judge largely stuck to questions about the Ole Miss quarterback’s eligibility. However, things soon went off track, and the Ole Miss coach turned into a talking point. Considering NFL players playing at their peak with families causes a lot of confusion regarding Judge’s stance on the matter. With Chambliss’s judgment becoming the main agenda, Judge stole the spotlight with his comments.

Before joining the Rebels, Judge was a hot coaching name in the NFL. He was hired to be the New York Giants’ head coach in 2020. Previously, he gained experience coaching under Bill Belichick with the New England Patriots for 8 long years. The Rebels’ coach’s time with the Giants ended after less than two seasons because of subpar team performance.

Judge then served as the Patriots’ coach for two seasons. In 2024, Ole Miss promoted him to the senior analyst role, and he continued to climb the ladder within the Rebels team. Last season, Judge served as the quarterbacks coach, and this season, Ole Miss promoted him to offensive coordinator.

“He’s been all-in from day one,” said Golding. “Very mature about it. He’s got good rapport with our players. So, I’m glad we got him signed and he’s coming back.”

Judge asking the Ole Miss roster to keep football above everything, even family, reminds us of Belichick’s North Carolina chapter. When the former New England head coach stepped into Chapel Hill, players’ parents called out the “toxic environment.”

“There’s been no communication with coaches and parents,” a parent claimed. “None, zero, zilch. Not one email, one text, one phone call.”

Meanwhile, he appeared on the radar of former Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin and Florida head coach Jon Sumrall’s radar.

Lane Kiffin and Jon Sumrall turn on the heat for Ole Miss Rebels coach Joe Judge

Back in 2024, it was Kiffin who gave Judge the offer to coach in college football. The move marked Judge’s return to college football for the first time since his 2009-2011 stint as an assistant at Alabama. Even though Kiffin’s journey with Judge lasted for a short while, the ex-Rebels coach dropped his take. Lane Kiffin, the coach who brought Judge back to college football in 2024, simply wrote, “Joe. 🤦‍♂️”

Florida Gators’ new head coach, Sumrall, served at Ole Miss for a brief stint as the linebackers’ coach in 2018. With Judge catching heat, Sumrall, too, added to the criticism with his sarcastic comment.

“Another reason why I’ve made sure my wife realizes it is ALWAYS football season 😜” wrote the Gators’ head coach.

It wasn’t just college football coaches who took issue with the comment; an NFL analyst also didn’t find it sit nicely.

“Sure hope he never talks about developing his players into good men. Ever,” NFL.com columnist Judy Battista wrote.

It became a much-talked-about subject in the football community as the debate over the statement spread like wildfire. Some are for it, while some are not. What do you think about Judge’s observations? Do let us know in the comments below.