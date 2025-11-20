$1.9M Fired HC Sends Message to Sherrone Moore as Michigan Seek New Staff Member

Nobody’s grinding harder in the NIL world than Sherrone Moore’s Michigan. They went full throttle trying to bag 5-star QB Bryce Underwood. And now there’s a fresh opening in the NIL department. In the middle of all that noise, a former enemy-turned-fanboy head coach showed love to the Wolverines for an invitation.

On November 19th, former Colorado State head coach Jay Norvell posted his pictures from his trip to the Ann Arbor camp. For the caption, he wrote a short gratitude message for Moore and his program. “Thank you to @SheroneMoore and the Michigan Football staff for a great visit last week. Really enjoyed watching them practice. Have great respect for this program.🏈,” wrote Norvell.

It has been 41 days since Norvell was fired from Colorado State on October 19. He is yet to find a new job. His salary for the 2025 season at Colorado State was $1.9 million, making him the highest-paid employee at the university at that time. While Norvell is not linked to any program at the moment, what made Moore invite him to the Ann Arbor camp?

Well, we don’t know the exact reason yet. However, there are enough reasons for the Wolverines to invite Norvell to their practice. Inheriting a 3-9 mess from Steve Addazio, Norvell orchestrated a rapid turnaround- 5-7, then 8-5. His success at Nevada, a 33-26 record and four straight bowls, paved the way for him to step into a more resource-rich Colorado State program. So, Moore might have sought Norvell’s advice on how to sail through the remaining stretch.

Not to forget. Norvell is not just about on-field guru of playing schemes. CSU had hit rock bottom under Addazio, ending 2021 on a six-game skid amid off-field controversies. Norvell flipped the script, bringing respect back and instilling a simple rule. He treated everyone with decency. Yet then his luck did not favor him in the long run.

Signing a five-year deal in December 2021, Norvell became Colorado State’s first Black head coach after elevating Nevada in the Mountain West. The Rams improved year by year: 3-9, 5-7, 8-5. But 2025 has been shaky, with a scare against FCS Northern Colorado highlighting the struggles. However, maybe Moore only focused on the good part that the former head coach brings to the table.

Known for his Air Raid schemes, Norvell unleashed one of the Mountain West’s most dynamic attacks. Carson Strong, a potential first-round NFL pick, threw for 4,175 yards, 36 touchdowns, and eight interceptions, earning conference Offensive Player of the Year as Nevada averaged 37 points per game. Despite all the talent, Norvell hasn’t sealed a spot. Is Moore the helping hand he needs?

Virginia Tech passes on Jay Norvell while Michigan drops a job update

Norvell was among the top names rumored for the Virginia Tech head coach job. A lifelong offensive strategist, he actually started as a defensive back at Iowa before spending two seasons in the NFL. After hanging up his cleats, Norvell kicked off his coaching journey as a graduate assistant at Iowa.

Since then, he’s built a resume with stops at Northern Iowa, Wisconsin, Iowa State, Nebraska, UCLA, Oklahoma, Texas, Arizona State, Nevada, and, most recently, Colorado State. However, the Hokies’ door is now closed for Norvell. They have locked in former Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin. While Norvell might be running out of hope, Moore’s Michigan dropped a job opening update.

They are looking to hire someone for the role of Director of NIL and athlete engagement. Whoever takes up that role will have to look after revenue share implementation, NIL programming, athlete marketing support, policy management, and internal communications.

“The University of Michigan conducts background checks on all job candidates upon acceptance of a contingent offer and may use a third-party administrator to conduct background checks. Background checks are performed in compliance with the Fair Credit Reporting Act,” mentioned the Careers website of Michigan. With Michigan potentially opening the door, the question remains- does Jay Norvell fit the Wolverines’ requirements?