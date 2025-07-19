$1.1M Gamecocks Coach Seals Landon Duckworth’s Recommitment to South Carolina Over Auburn

The month of July had a rocky start for Shane Beamer’s South Carolina. The Gamecocks had been eyeing to land 3-star defensive back Jowell Combay. But the Kell High School product slipped away from Beamer’s hands as he docked his wagon at Tennessee. Before July, the Gamecocks faced a major heartbreak in April as well. Thanks to the 4-star cornerback of the 2026 class, Peyton Dyer. Beamer’s hope were high from the young chap who has been committed to the Gamecocks since November, 2024.

However, in June, he jumped out of South Carolina and committed to the USC Trojans. So, taking a look at the 2026 recruiting class, Beamer’s program has hit a kind of slump. They stand at No.17 with only 13 recruits locked in. But here comes some good news. While the Gamecocks continuously failed to take the recruits or commits into confidence, they were able to win the trust, all over again, of 4-star quarterback Landon Duckworth. However, the credit goes to Beamer’s $1.1 million coach, Mike Shula.

What’s this buzz about Duckworth’s commitment? On July 18, On3 Sports’ Wes Mitchell tweeted, “🦆 BREAKING: A true full circle recruitment! Gamecocks get their guy at quarterback as Jackson (Ala.) 2026 four-star QB Landon Duckworth has committed to South Carolina nearly two years after initially pledging to Carolina.” Now, you know what the buzz is all about. Nothing beats the feeling of bringing back someone who trusted you two years ago. And Beamer’s program aced it. As per the reports, Duckworth originally committed to South Carolina on August 5, 2023. However, after one year, in June 2024, he backed off the pledge. Two years back, he was a younger, lesser-known prospect. However, now he is an Elite 11 quarterback, who is indeed going to be a prized addition for Beamer’s squad.

Was the race easy for the Gamecocks? Not at all. Beamer’s South Carolina had to fight against Auburn in the finals. Before that, the race was against schools like Ole Miss, Florida State, Georgia, Texas A&M, Florida, and Oregon, among others. And who made it possible for the Gamecocks? Has to be Shula. Beamer hired him as South Carolina’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach on December 17, 2024. Shula replaced Dowell Loggains as he switched to Appalachian State. The former Alabama head coach locked in a three-year contract worth $1.1 million in Beamer’s squad. This factor has been too irresistible for Duckworth.

As the quarterback commit claimed, “Coach Shula came in and got right on me. He came down in the spring to see me, we have been talking a lot and he is one of the coolest coaches I have ever met. His message to me has always been the same: when you are ready to commit, just let me know.” With this, South Carolina finally hits the pedal on the 2026 recruiting track.

Shane Beamer’s South Carolina gifted fans a hat-trick on the recruiting trail

Duckworth is the third addition to Beamer’s squad in the last three days. On Wednesday, July 16, the Gamecocks locked in Clarksville (Tenn.) Kirkwood product, four-star offensive tackle Kamari Blair. This must have been a big moral boost for Beamer and co. As they were able to land a big heartbreak to Josh Heupel’s Tennessee. That’s because the Volunteers hosted Blair a couple of times. The young chap flew to Knoxville on November 23 as Tennessee defeated UTEP. After picking up an offer on May 13, he paid a visit on May 24. Finally, June 20 marked his official visit.

While Shula played as the catalyst in Duckworth’s recruitment, in the case of Blair, Beamer’s offensive line coach, Lonnie Teasley, has been the game changer. “Coach Teasley, he’s more of a teacher than a screamer. Even in spring practices, he made sure guys understood what they were doing, not just yelling at them and not fixing their mistakes,” shared the offensive tackle. The other big catch for Beamer’s squad has been Greenwood (S.C.) three-star “athlete” Triston Lewis.

Being an in-state recruit, the chase was easier for Shane Beamer to woo the 6-foot-3.5, 195-pounder. As he shared his experience that propelled him to commit. “Well, for one, it’s in state, of course. “Coach (Shane) Beamer always talked about, he’s said it before, ‘The best guys in South Carolina come to South Carolina.’ I went to a game last year and I loved the environment, the energy, the fanbase and all that. It just felt like home, especially with it feeling so close to home.” Could Beamer’s 2026 class be the one that finally launches the Gamecocks into serious recruiting conversations?