1 Year After Decommitment, Elite QB Close to Re-signing With Same College Football Program

Remember Jared Curtis’ back and forth? Yes, the one winding episode where he committed to the Georgia Bulldogs in March 2024, then decommitted in October that year, before going back to Athens in May this year. “They’ve been there since Day 1,” the top quarterback from the 2026 class had said about his relationship with his coaches while explaining his decision. Well, turns out Shane Beamer’s South Carolina Gamecocks are also on track to attract the same kind of luck as Kirby Smart.

And this time stirring the pot is four-star dual-threat quarterback recruit Landon Duckworth. Notably, the Gamecocks have been eyeing the youngster ever since they hired Gus Malzahn as offensive coordinator. Mostly because of what Duckworth brings to the table as the No. 6 quarterback in the country, the No. 5 recruit in Alabama, and the No. 51 recruit in the entire class, after having led Jackson High School to a state title. Also explains why Beamer hasn’t stopped his pursuit of landing the future star—which, thankfully, he might be able to stop soon.

On the June 3 episode of the On3 Recruits podcast, Steve Wiltfong came up with a huge update. “This recruitment could be coming full circle as South Carolina continues to recruit Landon Duckworth in the spring. Ole Miss was the program with the momentum. But South Carolina pushing the fact that he can be the guy that takes the keys to the machine from Heisman candidate LaNorris Sellers, when he exhausts his time in Colombia…The way that they’ve recruited on the offensive line, the opportunities from an NIL perspective…it is South Carolina from what I’m hearing.” The 4-star quarterback committed to Beamer’s Gamecocks on August 5, 2023, but later decommitted on June 25 the next year. But South Carolina never really gave up.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The Gamecocks were deep in the mix for 5-star quarterback Curtis, even seen as favorites at one point. But that plan did not materialize, making Beamer more dialed in to land Duckworth, especially with his official visit coming up on June 6. Wiltfong added, “Coach Shane Beamer has never relented; he’s been on the gas in this recruitment. He feels comfortable in South Carolina, he’s a fit for the offense.” Interestingly, Duckworth is a three-sport athlete who plays football, runs track and field, and plays basketball. This talent would be an excellent addition for Beamer’s recruiting class, which ranked No. 13 in the country and No. 7 in the SEC back in March.

But in case he re-signs with the Gamecocks, the ceiling is going to be pretty high, too.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Landon Duckworth headed for fierce competition

Duckworth will be coming into a room already featuring LaNorris Sellers, who is now soaking himself in a pool of high praise. “This is a guy who took off in the second half of last year. If he can do anything remotely similar to what he did during the second half of last year for the entirety of this year, we have a star on our hands… I am a huge fan of this kid,” FOX Sports’ Joel Klatt had said.

The quarterback brought home victory after defeating the Clemson Tigers, running for a 20-yard touchdown with 1:08 to play. Playing a lot like Cam Newton, Beamer’s starting quarterback has gained the Heisman hype.

Not just the race to land the much-awaited bronze trophy, but he is also being touted to be the mirror image of $255 million NFL star and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. Analyst Todd McShay researched both Sellers and the Super Bowl-winning quarterback. The learning outcome? Shane Beamer’s quarterback “has the traits of a future QB1, should he show continued development in his second year as a starter for the Gamecocks in 2025.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

So, before Beamer hands over the keys, Landon Duckworth will have to mold himself to Sellers’ standards. Will he afford to take the risk?