Only Deion Sanders Can Save Kaidon Salter’s Career After New Ultimatum

Deion Sanders might be Kaidon Salter’s last lifeline. The former Liberty phenom’s college career is dangling off a cliff, and Coach Prime might be the only one with a rope strong enough to pull him back up. After two years of watching Shedeur Sanders get hit more than a punching bag at a boxing gym, Colorado’s got a new QB race, a new O-line, and maybe a shot at redemption for a quarterback who was once a human highlight reel. But it’s all riding on one man’s belief: Deion’s.

In Boulder, the story starts where most of college football’s chaos begins—the transfer portal. Deion Sanders went on a portal shopping spree this offseason. 33 new players. 17 on offense. And among those flashy additions? Kaidon Salter from Liberty. Salter’s not walking into a cupcake situation, though. Ever since he touched down in Boulder, he’s been battling true freshman Julian Lewis—Coach Prime’s prized QB prodigy. But unlike Salter, Lewis doesn’t have game wear yet, according to Adam Munsterteiger.

On June 2, Colorado insider Adam Munsterteiger jumped on CBS Sports and said it flat-out: “With Kaidon Salter, his best football was two years ago. Like Bud said, he was the conference player of the year that year. And there were a lot of people that thought he would transfer, and that didn’t end up happening. So this is kinda his last opportunity. You know, I don’t know if he’s an NFL quarterback, but a lot of what he does is suited really well for the college game—especially when you look at what Kaidon Salter’s experience in the RPO game is.”

In case you forgot, Kaidon Salter wasn’t just good in 2023—he was nasty. The man threw for nearly 3,000 yards, 32 touchdowns, and ran for over 1,000 yards and 12 more scores. Salter wasn’t playing football—he was starring in his own action movie. But 2024 hit different. He looked hesitant, off-rhythm, and ended with 1,886 passing yards and just 15 TDs. Not bad, but a big fall from his breakout season.

Adam doubled down on how Kaidon Salter might be the key to unlocking Colorado’s offense, especially in light of its recent O-line struggles: “They ranked dead last in the FBS ranks in rushing offense for the past couple of years. And the short passing game can be an extension of the run game—maybe that can be a little bit misleading. But the offensive linemen at times, I felt like, at Colorado for the past two years, they had a hard time getting into rhythm. You talk to the offensive linemen, they like to run-block. And it’s an ability for them to be aggressive.”

Colorado’s low-key been an air-raid team since Deion took over. Pass first, second, and sometimes third. In 2024, they were dead last in the FBS in rushing offense. The Buffs didn’t just ignore the run game—they ghosted it. And it cost them, especially when it came to protecting Shedeur. But with Salter, and the new playbook under OC Pat Shurmur? That script flips.

And for a dual threat like him? Run-block is bread and butter. This man’s feet are certified weapons. In 2023, he rushed for 1,089 yards and 12 touchdowns. That wasn’t scrambling for his life—that was part of the plan. If Coach Prime lets him cook, we might be looking at the second coming of Jalen Hurts (college version). RPOs, zone reads, short-yardage keepers—that’s Salter’s wheelhouse.

And it’s not just about deception—it’s about survival. Run the ball more, and the O-line stays aggressive. Let your QB make magic with his legs, and suddenly, the defense can’t pin its ears back every down. Adam even said it best: “When you have a dual-threat quarterback like Kaden Salter that makes something out of nothing, I feel like that would give the O-line a boost at times. And take a little pressure off of them.”

While that’s that, it’s important to see if the Buffs can turn it around this season.

After two brutal years, are the Buffs set up front?

The Buffs’ O-line was comically bad for the last 2 seasons. In 2023, Shedeur Sanders got sacked 52 times. In 2024? Another 42. That’s 94 sacks in two seasons. It’s a miracle Shedeur made it to the NFL without needing titanium knees. That O-line wasn’t blocking; it was a matador waving the red cape. Now, it’s not just better than last year—it’s low-key unrecognizable. He flipped the offensive line like a house on HGTV. 7 linemen came through the portal. Names like Zarian McGill, Larry Johnson III, Xavier Hill, and Andre Roye Jr. joined the party. But the crown jewel? Jordan Seaton. Five-star. Future All-American. The man’s not just a blocker—he’s a brand.

Adam didn’t hesitate when asked about Colorado’s O-line for Big 2025: “You start with Jordan Seaton. He’s getting national All-American consideration this preseason—really advanced as far as a pass protector. Being 20 years old at this point, he’s one of the guys they have really looked to, to lead this team, which is pretty rare for someone just going into their second year in college. But Jordan Seaton has that personality. A 5-star recruit, and kind of dealt with being in the spotlight for a few years now, and handled it well.”

Colorado’s offensive line finally looks like it has some real depth and experience heading into the season. While there are still a few position battles—especially with three guys vying for starting spots—the overall group is much more seasoned than in previous years. Unlike before, the Buffs aren’t scraping to fill roles with inexperience. Beyond the first six or seven linemen, there’s legit competition, particularly at right tackle, where the team could go two or three deep. It’s a clear sign that the floor has been raised up front—now it’s just a matter of how high the ceiling can go.

And let’s not ignore the chessboard: Julian Lewis, the freshman phenom, is waiting in the wings. If Salter fumbles the opportunity—literally or metaphorically—Julian’s next. But for now, Deion’s got a decision, and Salter’s got an ultimatum: ball out or bow out.