brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/College Football

Oregon DC Tosh Lupoi Makes First Major Move for Cal After Head Coach Announcement

BySoheli Tarafdar

Dec 4, 2025 | 11:12 PM EST

Link Copied!
Home/College Football

Oregon DC Tosh Lupoi Makes First Major Move for Cal After Head Coach Announcement

BySoheli Tarafdar

Dec 4, 2025 | 11:12 PM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

Tosh Lupoi has been the fan-favorite pick to take over for Justin Wilcox. The Oregon Ducks defensive coordinator and proud Cal alum is reportedly locked in as the California Golden Bears’ next head man. The school has yet to make an official announcement, but Lupoi is already spreading his recruiting net in his new base. 

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“After a great conversation with my guy @CoachLup I’m blessed to receive an offer from @CalFootball #GoBears,” wrote Rashad Streets, class of 2027 defensive end, on December 4.

Amidst Lupoi’s hiring, Cal had a blockbuster Signing Day. The Golden Bears inked 17 players, including two 4-star prospects. 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a developing story…

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved