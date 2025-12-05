Oregon DC Tosh Lupoi Makes First Major Move for Cal After Head Coach Announcement

Tosh Lupoi has been the fan-favorite pick to take over for Justin Wilcox. The Oregon Ducks defensive coordinator and proud Cal alum is reportedly locked in as the California Golden Bears’ next head man. The school has yet to make an official announcement, but Lupoi is already spreading his recruiting net in his new base.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“After a great conversation with my guy @CoachLup I’m blessed to receive an offer from @CalFootball #GoBears,” wrote Rashad Streets, class of 2027 defensive end, on December 4.

Amidst Lupoi’s hiring, Cal had a blockbuster Signing Day. The Golden Bears inked 17 players, including two 4-star prospects.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a developing story…