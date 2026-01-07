brand-logo
Oregon Injury Rumors True as Peach Bowl Report Gives Indiana Massive Headstart

BySoheli Tarafdar

Jan 6, 2026 | 10:10 PM EST

This Friday, January 9, in Atlanta, the undefeated Indiana Hoosiers square off against the Oregon Ducks for round two. But for Dan Lanning and the Ducks, it’s a rough patch as they are burdened with a huge list of injured players. With Lanning’s running back, Jordan Davison, now sidelined, the Ducks are one injury away from hitting the unlucky dozen.

“Freshman RB Jordan Davison is listed as out,” reported Oregon Ducks beat reporter for USA Today, Zachary Neel, on January 6. “Rumors have been swirling about a collarbone injury suffered vs. Texas Tech.”

With this, Lanning’s running back room took another hit after Jayden Limar stirred the pot. 

This is a developing story…

