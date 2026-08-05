Oregon QB Dylan Raiola Breaks Silence on Leaving Nebraska

Former Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola didn’t hold back at Oregon’s recent media day. Finally, speaking in Eugene seven months after transferring amidst the chatter surrounding his commitment to Oregon, the projected backup QB turned heads by comparing his new home to Lincoln. What started as a simple question about landscape quickly turned into a jab that stung his former fanbase.

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“There’s not cornfields here,” Raiola said when he was asked to compare Eugene and Lincoln, as Duckswire’s Logan Brown reports. “As far as football, it’s different, you know, with coaches and players. We have a lot more talent than we did at Nebraska.”

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Right after saying it, he tried to soften the blow by saying he didn’t mean to insult his old squad, but he added that “everybody will know that” anyway.

And while there may be truth behind his words, for a fan base that treated him like royalty during his time in Lincoln, those comments were bold.

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The drama runs deep because Raiola wasn’t just another transfer. His father, Dominic Raiola, is an All-American legend in Lincoln’s Hall of Fame. His uncle coached the offensive line there. Dylan arrived as a prized five-star recruit who famously turned down Georgia to wear Nebraska red.

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After starting 13 games as a freshman, Raiola entered his sophomore year with high expectations. In his first nine games, he threw for 2,000 yards and 18 touchdowns with a school-record 72.4% completion rate before a late-season leg injury cut his year short.

Imago September 13, 2025 Lincoln, NE. U.S. – Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola 15 in action during a NCAA, College League, USA Division 1 football game between Houston Christian Huskies and the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, NE..Nebraska won 59-7.Attendance: 86292.405th consecutive sellout. /Cal Media Lincoln United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20250913_zma_c04_053 Copyright: xMichaelxSpomerx

What makes this transfer even more fascinating is that Raiola left a guaranteed starting job at Nebraska just to sit on the bench at Oregon. Even his brother, Dayton Raiola, has transferred to Eugene and is set to play at tight end.

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The Ducks already have a bona fide superstar and Heisman candidate in quarterback Dante Moore. But the good news is that it gives Raiola valuable time to fully recover and continue developing.

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Raiola is betting on the Dante Moore blueprint: sit, develop, then dominate. Moore sat behind Dillon Gabriel before taking over, and now he is a projected top NFL Draft pick. Raiola is betting that a year of development surrounded by elite weapons and top-tier coaches at Oregon will set him up perfectly to take the reins in 2027 and secure his own path to the pros.

Dylan Raiola Opens Up About His Injury

The young quarterback directly addressed the broken bone in his lower leg that cut his sophomore year at Nebraska short and gave an update on how he overcame that.

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“Yeah, that’s true. I kind of did everything this offseason. Changed my body around speed. You know, I feel better than I did before when I was healthy without my ankle,” Dylan said.

The injury happened late last season against USC when he took a tough hit on a sack, which required surgery. At the time, he had surgery and promised fans it was just a small bump in the road, and he clearly meant it.

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By the time he arrived in Eugene, he was already participating in spring practices and showing off his reshaped physique. There’s a pretty good chance that he would redshirt this season. If Raiola redshirts, he could play two seasons as Oregon’s starter. He’ll need to beat Brock Thomas and Akili Smith Jr. for the job.