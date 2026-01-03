Ohio State AD Addresses Program’s Direction After Ryan Day Falls Short of Repeat Title

The Miami Hurricanes dropped a Cotton Bowl bombshell, stunning Ryan Day’s Ohio State Buckeyes 24-14 as 9.5-point underdogs. But while the orange, green, and white confetti settled, the Buckeyes’ athletic director Ross Bjork was already flipping the page. He has mapped out what’s next in store for Columbus.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“As we move ahead, the Circle of Care is well established and our program is built on the People, the Tradition, and the Excellence and those core values will never change,” read the statement that Bjork tweeted on January 2.

Our best-in-class strategy has been launched and is already engaged in many new initiatives. We have much more on the horizon from football and athletic district facility development, proactive strategic communications, fan engagement, fundraising, sponsorship strategy, utilizing data analytics, new NIL opportunities for our athletes, and student-athlete development.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The loss hurt, but the response is institutional, not emotional. Ohio State still acknowledges it has a national title infrastructure, even before Bjork confirmed Day’s future.

“Coach Day is the best leader in college football and sets the foundation of embracing high expectations,” read the statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Therefore, the following steps involve generating more revenue from donors and corporate partners. Ohio State’s 2025 finances involve significant spending, particularly in NIL, with projections indicating over $35 million will be spent on the football roster.

It’s funded partly by NCAA settlement revenue sharing (up to approximately $20.5 million in 2025-26), compensating for large FY2024 deficits (nearly $38 million) and increasing competitiveness. Even as the university covers gaps with reserves, new Big Ten media deals boost overall athletic revenue.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Enhanced messaging, PR, social media presence, and maintaining fans’ emotional investment even after thrashings. This has been a thoughtful gesture from Day’s squad towards the fans who are recuperating from the latest heartbreak.

Day had the luxury of five-star talent like Tavien St. Clair, whom he put in as the practice-squad double for Miami vet Carson Beck. However, it did not give them any edge against the Hurricanes, who controlled the trenches.

Miami dominated thanks to defensive ends Akheem Mesidor and Reuben Bain Jr. Bain and Mesidor combined for three sacks, consistently pressuring Ohio State’s quarterback and stifling the run game to just 1.9 yards per carry.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Ohio State struggled to get to Beck, letting him escape the pocket repeatedly.

With Brian Hartline moving on to a head-coaching gig, Day had to call the plays for the Cotton Bowl, and it showed early. The offense stumbled out of the gate, gaining just nine yards and a single first down in the opening quarter.

Meanwhile, the Hurricanes were all over Ohio State, sniffing out runs in the backfield and locking down Carnell Tate with perfect coverage. With Bjork giving him the nod on his Columbus future, Day has shifted into full damage-control mode.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ohio State’s Ryan Day takes responsibility Cotton Bowl mishap

The Cotton Bowl loss against Miami was a déjà vu moment for Day and Co., courtesy of Buckeyes placekicker Jayden Fielding. He had a chance to swing momentum against the Hurricanes with a 49-yard field goal at the end of the first half. But it sailed wide left.

Just two weeks earlier, he missed a 27-yarder that could’ve tied the Big Ten Championship against the Indiana Hoosiers. Day did not waste any further time. Within two days of the Cotton Bowl loss, Day and his staff moved fast, extending an offer to Jacobo Echeverria.

ADVERTISEMENT

He is the nation’s top available 2026 kicker from Upper St. Clair, Pennsylvania. While Day focuses on the 2026 class, his current roster is falling apart. Within 24 hours of the Cotton Bowl, eight players decided to hit the transfer portal.

The list includes quarterback Lincoln Kienholz, tight end Jelani Thurman, and wide receiver Bryson Rodgers, among others. This mass exodus might have stirred Day from within, and he took the responsibility for the loss.

“I thought we had an excellent plan,” the Buckeyes head coach said in the post-game presser. “But at the end of the day, we didn’t get it done. That starts with me.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Now that Ross Bjork has mapped out the Buckeyes’ next moves, Ryan Day can concentrate on turning 2026 into a season to remember.