OSU Diehard LeBron James Pays Special Tribute to Ryan Day’s Program on Record-Breaking Night

February 12 belonged to Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James. In his 23rd season, the 41-year-old added his name to the NBA record books. And for his historic night, James paid tribute to the Ohio State Buckeyes. The footwear he wore to beat the Dallas Mavericks had the Big “O” on it.

“LeBron is rocking Ohio State shoes vs. the Mavs 😮‍💨” Yahoo Sports shared a picture of a close-up of James’ shoes on X.

The color scheme was difficult to keep one’s eyes off. It came in the Buckeyes’ signature, scarlet and gray. Last March, during a Lakers matchup against the Chicago Bulls, the NBA superstar made a statement on the court with a pair of Ohio State-inspired scarlet and gray shoes. He took the process of paying tribute a step further by crossing out the “M” in his last name.

This is the second time in 2026 that James wore the Ohio State-themed shoes with a Buckeyes logo on the tongue. The NBA star proudly sported the kicks after Ryan Day’s squad dominantly crushed Oregon, coming off with a 41-21 victory in the Rose Bowl on January 1.

James’ February 12 clash was one for the books. Rocking his Ohio State-inspired kicks, he became the oldest player in NBA history to record a triple-double. The Lakers’ superstar dropped 28 points, dishing out 12 assists, and pulling down 10 rebounds. Along with this, leading the Lakers across all three categories, the Buckeyes superfan powered Los Angeles to a commanding 124-104 home victory over the Dallas Mavericks.

It was James’ first triple-double of the season, one of 10 he racked up in 2024-25. The heroic feat pushed his career total to 123, placing him fifth on the NBA’s all-time regular-season triple-double list. Only Russell Westbrook, Nikola Jokic, Oscar Robertson, and Magic Johnson are sitting ahead of him.

James’ love for the Ohio State sneakers goes a long way. Back in October last year, he was going through a rough patch as he was sidelined due to a sciatica injury. However, he made strides in the footwear industry, collaborating with the sportswear giant, Nike. James then launched his 23rd signature basketball shoe.

Just days before Ohio State stepped into the gridiron to face off against Penn State, the Lakers star gifted Day’s squad the unreleased Nike LeBron 23 football cleats.

James is very serious about his sneakers. In 2024, while playing against the Golden State Warriors, he was spotted wearing the LeBron 21. The collection was inspired by the Nike Air DT Max ’96 that was worn by Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during his prime.

However, James’ love for Ohio State goes far beyond just sneakers.

The Ohio State Buckeyes live in LeBron James

Going by former Ohio State football coach Jim Tressel’s claim, James got an invitation to try his luck as a wide receiver in Columbus. The basketball legend caught the coach’s attention while he was on a recruiting trip to St. Vincent-St. Mary Catholic High School in Akron.

James finished high school with 99 receptions, 1,912 yards, and 27 scores. He had a knack for big moments as well and delivered six explosive games where he racked up 100 yards or more. Tressel tried to convince James to suit up for the Buckeyes as a freshman rather than jumping straight to the pros. But in the end, James went No. 1 overall in the 2003 NBA Draft.

However, Ohio State did not forget him, nor did he forget the Buckeyes.

“Ohio State means a lot to me,” James said in an interview back in October 2025. “If you followed my journey, I’m a big-time football fan. I played football all the way through high school. It’s always been fulfilling to me and an honor for me to give back.”

Similarly, last year in May, Ohio State awarded the Lakers star an honorary Doctor of Public Service degree. Though he never suited up for the Buckeyes, James’ loyalty to Ohio State runs deep, turning up in most unexpected ways.