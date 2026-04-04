OSU Fans Find Unexpected Football Fix This Offseason Through Familiar Connection

Football isn’t just a sport, especially in Ohio; it’s a way of life. But every spring, the Buckeyes fans see no action and stare at an empty Ohio Stadium. This offseason, though, something changed. The Columbus Aviators arrived, led by a hometown legend, and suddenly OSU fans had a brand new reason to show up.

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Seeing scarlet and gray legends back on a Columbus sideline suddenly turned a minor league experiment into a must-watch reunion for local diehards needing their football fix. On April 3rd, the Columbus Aviators made their way to Historic Crew Stadium for a game against a team called the DC Defenders. And boy, did the Buckeye nation really make sure to pull out all the stops to let everyone know pro football was back in town!

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The entire stadium was chanting “O-H-I-O” without catching a break. Then, at halftime, they brought out Grammy-winning singer Gavin DeGraw for a mini-concert that had the whole place singing along. They even handed out free commemorative T-shirts to the first 5,000 Ohioans, although the Aviators went on to lose the game 44-26.

It all started on October 7th, when the United Football League (UFL) took a flyer on Columbus as the home for its newest expansion franchise. Truth be told, the city of Columbus has been craving a professional outdoor football team since the early ’90s. And the “Aviator” identity fits perfectly. They are basically honoring Ohio’s legacy as the birthplace of aviation and the home of the Wright brothers (FYI: founders of planes). The fans have already started showing up in flight gear and goggles to match the theme on Day one already.

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One of the coolest parts about this team is the Ohio State connection that makes them feel like local royalty right out of the gate. Legendary Ted Ginn Jr. got appointed as head coach back in December, and he knows how much the people of this city love football.

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“Columbus is the Mecca of [football]. I mean, you’re right, it’s the capital. Ohio is the hub for football. We have great football up here. They got the Ohio State there. It’s just a great time that the Aviators can come in and have their own name, being able to bring the community out and get the community involved,” the Aviators head coach said.

Ted Ginn Jr. is one of the original OG Buckeyes, a heck of a wideout, and one of the finest return specialists the city of Columbus has ever produced. Not going to lie, having a local hero lead the team gave the Aviators instant “street cred” and helped them recruit a roster packed with former college stars from the Big Ten and the MAC. Luckily, he isn’t the only Buckeye on the roster. The UFL has this thing called a “regional rights” rule. Basically, the Aviators get first dibs on players who played their college ball in Ohio or nearby.

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This is actually a game-changer because instead of watching your favorite Buckeyes disappear into some random NFL practice squad across the country, you get to see guys like Jerron Cage and Matthew Jones keep balling out right here in the 614 before your eyes. Even Julian Sayin’s big brother, QB Aydan Sayin, suited up for the Aviators today. Not to mention, you’ve got Cardale Jones hanging around as the team ambassador. It’s going to be one offseason for the people of Columbus to remember.

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How does the UFL work, and do the Aviators have any chances?

When it comes to this particular Columbus team, the Aviators aren’t just some expansion team starting from scratch. They actually inherited a pretty stacked roster from the old Michigan Panthers. Although they have lost both of the games this season, with the first one coming against the Orlando Storm, there’s still a long road ahead. It’s going to take a while for them to settle down and adjust to the Columbus weather.

If you’re wondering how the league actually works, the UFL is backed by some serious star power, including Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Fox Corporation. The season is a 10-week sprint through the spring. The perfect bridge for all the football junkies who usually have to suffer through the long off-season wait until late August.

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The games are easy to watch, too. If you’re not going to the stadium, you can catch them on FOX or ABC. The league also has some fun rules, like different kickoff styles and three-point conversions, which keep the games fast and exciting. Tickets are not too expensive, and you can buy them or team gear on the official UFL website. Since the team is new, they are also doing many events around Columbus to connect with fans. It looks like the Aviators are here for a long time. So now is a great time to support them!